InfoComm 2015: Marshall Electronics Brings Broadcast-Style Production to Unified Communications

Marshall Electronics, leading manufacturer of LCD monitors and miniature POV cameras, announces its new VSW-2200 Seamless Switcher with four inputs. Marshall’s Seamless Switcher allows smooth transitions between camera views, allowing it to be used in live broadcasts, teleconferences, or live streamed events. The switcher will be demonstrated as one of Marshall’s Unified Communications solutions at the InfoComm show, booth 2167.

“The rapid increased use of professional conferencing over IP network has created a demand for a better quality video experience,” explains Director of New Digital Technologies Perry Goldstein. “Marshall’s Unified Communications solution meets that demand, with the new VSW-2200 Seamless Switcher at its centerNow, for the first time, a user can have four HD cameras strategically positioned in the room, and switch randomly from one to another, similar to a TV broadcast program. Add to that the popular MXL USB conferencing mics, and you have an affordable, versatile UC system, unlike anything that is on the market.”

The VSW-2200 Seamless Switcher is ideal for small to medium-sized conferences or productions requiring up to four cameras. The switcher has four inputs and supports auto-switching between 3G/HD/SD-SDI formats. The VSW-2200 is controllable via RS-232 or IR remote control. It supports re-clocking and equalization. The VSW-2200 has an SDI out and its firmware is upgradable via the RS-232 port.

The VSW-2200 is part of Marshall’s Unified Communications solutions. This collection of products addresses audio and video needs with a collection of interchangeable components designed to work with a variety of teleconferencing systems and software. Solutions include Marshall POV Pro-Series Cameras with HD-SDI outputs. Up to four Marshall POV Pro-Series cameras can be fed into the VSW-2200 switcher. The SDI output can then be converted to USB 3.0 using Marshall’s VAC-11SU3 converter for videoconferencing. Individual cameras and microphones are interchangeable, allowing the user to customize an affordable, versatile solution.

Marshall’s Unified Communications components will be demonstrated at InfoComm booth 2167. The VSW-2200 Seamless Switcher will be available in Q3. Marshall POV Pro-Series Cameras are available now.

MSRP: $995

www.lcdracks.com