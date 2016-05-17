INFO RELEASE Black Box to Showcase New Data Visualization and Collaboration Solutions at InfoComm 2016

Black Box will exhibit at InfoComm booth #CR5034 in Las Vegas, NV from June 8-10. The company will announce its new collaboration solutions and control room solutions, as well as showcase its new solutions for data visualization.

Black Box continues to expand its conference room/classroom solution portfolio with Coalesce™, a new wireless BYOD collaboration system. Coalesce transforms the way users present and participate in idea sharing. It helps corporations and educational institutions to: improve efficiency, save time, boost team dynamics, and foster innovation.

Going above and beyond other presentation systems, Coalesce enables real-time wireless collaboration with an unlimited number of users and unlimited content sharing. Users can easily connect from any device (PC, Mac, or iOS and Android mobile devices) and share any kind of content (desktop, docs, images, videos, and apps). Additional product features include:

Dual network mode (connect through corporate network, wireless access point, or both).

Multiple collaboration modes (open, moderated, screen key, password).

Touch interactivity.

Local screen viewing.

Also new to the Black Box conference room/classroom solution portfolio: 8x2 and 4x1 presentation switchers and VX1000 Series 4K UHD video extenders with HDBaseT extension. The switchers enable users to connect, extend, and switch any wired video device to any conference room/classroom display.

Black Box continues to expand its control room solution portfolio with ControlBridge™ control system and Radian™ video wall processor. These new products for visualization, collaboration, and efficiency join Black Box’s already existing line of signal switching and extension and remote sharing and control products. They provide the visualization, reliability, and responsiveness needed and expected by current and future workers.

In addition to the new product releases, Black Box will also showcase MediaCento IPX, its popular video distribution system. MediaCento™ IPX displays video and audio to an unlimited number of screens across a local area network. The video distribution system is scalable, easy to set up, includes built-in video wall support, and features the industry’s first network+matrix switch. The latest model includes improved performance and 4K UHD functionality.

For more details, see the InfoComm 2016 preview blog post.

Schedule an Appointment

To set up an appointment at InfoComm with one of our technical experts, call 1-877-877-2269 (BBOX) or request a call.

About Black Box

Black Box is a leading technology product solutions provider that helps customers build, manage, optimize, and secure their professional audio/video, signal distribution, and digital signage networks. The company is a single source for digital signage content managers, networked digital signage players, professional audio/visual equipment, including controllers, extenders, splitters, converters, and presentation systems. Black Box provides its customers with free, 24/7 pre- and post-sales technical support. The company has been recognized with numerous awards for quality, service, and innovation. Black Box is ISO 9001:2008 certified.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc. Any third-party trademarks mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.