Industry Vet Nic Crawley Tapped as CEO of The H Collective

The H Collective, a film finance, production, marketing and distribution company, today announced the appointment of Nic Crawley as CEO. Crawley most recently served as President, International Marketing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures where he oversaw the design, development and implementation of all international sales, distribution, marketing and advertising strategies for the studio’s international theatrical releases. Based in Los Angeles, Crawley starts his new role in October.



“After 37 years at major studios, I am incredibly proud to take on the role of CEO at H Collective, where my global experience will help grow this dynamic new company,” said Crawley. “We have ambitious plans to build the company quickly and strategically through our network of finance partnerships, forthcoming executive hires and creative collaborations with leading filmmakers delivering a first-class slate of movies.”



Additionally, on the heels of The H Collective’s successful US release of Beijing Culture’s box office blockbuster Wolf Warrior 2, the company has announced Song Ge, Chairman of Beijing Culture, will serve the company as a board member. Beijing Culture is a leading diversified entertainment enterprise.



Launched in June 2017, The H Collective will produce a diversified slate of high-quality films with global appeal in four categories - Family/Comedy, Action/Adventure, Horror/Genre and Prestige. The company will be financing and/or producing four projects a year and has project production deals in place with top industry producers including Mark Johnson & Tom Williams (“Breaking Bad,” Rain Man, The Chronicles of Narnia series), Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum (Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, Oz the Great and Powerful), and Sid Ganis & Nancy Hult Ganis (Akeelah and the Bee).



Academy and Emmy-Award winning producer, Mark Johnson, said: "Nic brings with him a tremendous amount of experience and vast relationships within the global film marketplace. His candor and disarming charm are exactly what The H Collective needs as it moves forward. We all enthusiastically look forward to working with him."



As President of International at Paramount, Crawley spearheaded the international marketing efforts on many of Paramount’s most popular franchises, including Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and G.I. Joe series. Additionally, he has overseen successful overseas campaigns for films including xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Jack Reacher, The Big Short, World War Z, Daddy’s Home, Noah, and Baywatch. Crawley joined Paramount in December 2011 and prior to that worked at The Walt Disney Company starting in 1994, eventually serving as Senior Vice President, International Marketing, Walt Disney Motion Pictures.



The H Collective’s upcoming slate of films include the fourth installment of the xXx film franchise, drama A Children’s Song, horror-thriller Raven Road, action-comedy White House Chef, and dramatic-thriller The Parts You Lose. The company recently announced an exclusive partnership with Beijing Culture, an entertainment conglomerate in China, securing the North and South American rights to three films including the box office smash Wolf Warrior 2, the most successful movie in Chinese box office history, and the first and only non-Hollywood film ever to be included in the list of 100 all-time highest-grossing films worldwide.