Indian Broadcaster Migrates to File-based Workflows with Facilis TerraBlock at its Heart

HUDSON, MA (December 1, 2016) –Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, has announced the completion of a project that sees it’s TerraBlock shared storage system establish non-linear workflows at Indian international broadcaster, Powervision TV. Throughout this project, Facilis worked closely with its primary Indian channel partner, Wecom Global.

Established in 2010, Powervision is a satellite TV Channel with its own studio complex and play-out station based in Tiruvalla in Southern India’s Kerala State. The Powervision Channel is known for its Christian Devotional programs, which are broadcast 24/7 in over 100 countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe and America.

Wecom Global was recruited by Powervision TV to consult and assist with the channel’s transition from tape- to file-based workflows. The key drivers for this infrastructure upgrade were a need for increased speed, efficiency and productivity within their post production and producer approval procedures.

Working closely with Powervision TV’s in-house engineering team, Wecom designed and integrated a workflow which sees a Facilis TerraBlock 24/EX12 32TB storage system supporting a network of eight Avid edit suites.

“After careful evaluation of several companies we selected Wecom Global to assist us through this strategically important technology migration,” explained Bimal Ambrose, Senior Editor & Technical Manager at Powervision TV. “They advised that we install Facilis TerraBlock and their consultancy has proved valuable. The system was installed this June and the workflow has operated efficiently and reliably since day one.”

Powervision TV is impressed with its new found ability to share and collaboratively edit content in significantly less time, and with more ease than before. By placing TerraBlock at the heart of its workflow, Powervision has transformed its original tape-based baseband video workflow to an entirely file-based workflow right from content ingest to playout and archiving.

“In selecting Facilis, key factors for us were the performance and cost effectiveness of TerraBlock and in both respects we are delighted with the results. We operate with limited financial resources, so to be able to afford this standard of shared storage system has been a massive boost for us,” concluded Bimal Ambrose. “This would not have been possible without Wecom Global, which has supported us throughout the system design, integration and commissioning stages. And today, Wecom continues to provide technical and operational support 24/7.”

About TerraBlock

TerraBlock offers advanced SSD and Hybrid server products along with dynamic sharing methods for both block and file-level data access with connection over Fibre Channel and Ethernet, and a custom protocol that avoids the overhead and latencies of network storage systems. Client workstations can connect directly to the TerraBlock or through cost-effective network and fabric switches. TerraBlock is the first and only shared file system available over fibre channel and Ethernet without per-seat licensing. Connect up to 250 Ethernet and Fibre Channel clients at no additional cost and no 3rd party fees.

With TerraBlock, volumes can be made of any size, and the size can be increased or reduced on the fly, as the project requires. Project-based volumes offer low-level media management, ease of permissions allocation and security, and a familiar workflow. Also with TerraBlock, it is easy to synchronize users with Active Directory groups within specific organizational units. It is straightforward to add multiple volume permissions to entire groups in a single step, and manage all user account creation and deletion from a single location.