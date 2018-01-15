IMT Vislink's HCAM HEVC 4K Wireless Camera System Goes Live, Deployed by Broadcast RF at High-Profile UK Soccer League Matches

SARASOTA, FL, JANUARY 15, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that IMTVislink's HCAM HEVC 4K Wireless Camera Systems have been successfully deployed in their first live outside broadcast events by Broadcast RF Ltd. ("BRF").



Telegenic and BT Sport gave Broadcast RF the opportunity to put the Vislink HCAM system through its paces at a Women's Super League match at the Kingsmeadow Stadium, London, on Sunday 7th January 2018. The HCAM systems were also used on an Arena TV OB to capture live coverage from an English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Wembley Stadium this past weekend.



This news follows a previous announcement made on Dec. 29, 2017 that BRF had taken delivery of the first HCAM systems. BRF is a leading hire company for microwave and wireless camera hardware, and has been a long-time deployment partner of Vislink in the UK. They are currently the largest single holder of HCAM systems in the world, with 28 systems purchased.



The UHD wireless camera system comprised a Sony PMW-F55, which provided 4K UHD video, and was controlled with the normal Sony camera control 'racking' system. The UHD RF system linked into the existing wireless camera infrastructure and operated exactly like a normal touchline camera. Images of the Vislink equipment in use at the match can be viewed at this link.





Robert King, Vislink European Sales Director, commented: "The next generation HCAM wireless hardware is proving to be a major success. Getting such positive feedback from external industry experts in terms of hardware stability and the 4K UHD image quality provided over the link is very rewarding, and a credit to our team's huge effort."





"We have 28 HCAM HEVC wireless camera systems on order, and to see them operational in a live environment was brilliant. The UHD pictures in the truck looked fantastic; so good, that at one point it even had a stint as an 18-yard camera, which completely exceeded our expectations on its first outing," said Chris Brandrick, Broadcast RF Commercial Director.





He concluded, "We'd like to thank Telegenic, Arena and BT Sports for allowing us to test the systems at these outings."





Martyn Edwards, Telegenic OB Unit Manager for the match at the Kingsmeadow Stadium, commented: "Having evaluated the UHD RF camera during our rig day, I had no hesitation in offering the UHD wireless camera output to the match director to be included in the live cut. Broadcast RF's impressive UHD wireless delivery with low latency surpassed our expectancy. I look forward to using the UHD wireless system from Broadcast RF in the near-future."





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.