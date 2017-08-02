IMT-Vislink Newsnet Solution Wins 2017 Technology Award from Society of Broadcast Engineers

SARASOTA, FL, AUGUST 2, 2017 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that its IMT-Vislink newsnet™ solution has won the 2017 Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Technology Award. John Payne, president of IMT USA, and IMT-Vislink, has been recognized by the SBE for spearheading the launch of newsnet—a wireless ecosystem that establishes a high-speed bidirectional IP network for ENG use.

The SBE Technology Award recognizes an SBE Individual or Sustaining Member who has provided the industry with the best new or innovative technical item or idea to further the science of broadcast engineering and to assist the broadcast engineer to be more productive in the craft. The Technology Award was part of the 2017 SBE National Awards that were announced July 28, 2017.

Newsnetestablishes a bidirectional IP wireless data link utilizing reliable 2 GHz BAS spectrum that can be used without fear of contention, congestion or blocking. These connections are low-latency and high bandwidth, with large data rate increases with MIMO uplinks and downlinks, combined with adaptive modulation. Newsnet increases the number of live ENG transmissions and workflows that can be performed from the field. This results in higher production values, lower operational costs, workflow efficiency through doing more with less, and channel resilience provided by using BAS-licensed spectrum and the dynamic allocation of bandwidth to the most important transmissions.

“We are honored to have been recognized by the Society of Broadcast Engineers for our launch of the newsnet ecosystem,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. “The benefits it offers to today’s broadcast professionals are significant and include dependable and high-quality transmissions, superior ease of use, a privately managed IP network and the ability to leverage broadcast talent in the field.”

The 2017 SBE National Awards will be presented during the SBE National Awards Dinner on October 26, at the SBE National Meeting in Denver, CO.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG’s brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.