IMT-Vislink Launches Comprehensive Customer Support Portal

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, JULY 27, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that its IMT-Vislink business has launched a comprehensive customer technical support portal for its worldwide clients driven by the Freshdesk system.





Freshdesk is a leading cloud-based platform used to manage customer service and support interactions. It allows organizations to support their customers with multiple touch points including email, phone, website and social media. Among the key features it provides are a customizable knowledge base, trouble ticketing system and the ability to provide 24/7 support.





Using Freshdesk, IMT-Vislink support personnel will be able to respond to customer needs in a timely manner as well as more accurately track issues from start to finish. All customer support communications will now flow through a central system that is integrated with all other systems used for customer contact, allowing quicker response with accurate answers to whatever issues the customer may be experiencing. For IMT-Vislink customers, this will result in tighter turn-around times for repairs, faster responses to their requests and full visibility into their support history for historical reference.





"Our corporate mission has always been to offer best-in-class technology, products and solutions that are exacting and quality-oriented," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "That mindset extends to our philosophy of customer service and support. With our launch of Freshdesk, we have put in place a comprehensive, centralized system for facilitating the delivery of an outstanding customer experience."





"IMT-Vislink is proud of its partnership with Freshdesk as a means to improving the global customer experience," says Christopher Blanchard, customer technical support manager for IMT-Vislink. "It will allow us to meet the customer's need for efficient access and information, as well as allowing the customer to have the most ways to securely communicate with us."





In the near future, IMT-Vislink will also be offering a mobile app for customers "on the go" to enter and review tickets from their cell phones and other smart devices, social media interfaces, as well as forums for customers, which will all be driven by Freshdesk. This will ensure that, no matter how customers choose to communicate, IMT-Vislink will be ready to respond in a timely manner.





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.