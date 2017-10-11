IMT Vislink Introduces Microlite 2 HD Ultra-Compact COFDM Wireless Video Transmitte

SARASOTA, FL, OCTOBER 10, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces the availability of MicroLite 2 from its IMT Vislink business unit. The MicroLite 2 HD ultra-compact COFDM wireless video transmitter is the latest version of the tried-and-true MicroLite solution and is the most comprehensive mid-market wireless camera system available today. The MicroLite 2 provides enhanced performance and video quality at a competitive price point, perfect for broadcast applications where high-quality live streaming video is needed. The MicroLite 2 will be on display for the first time at the worship-focused WFX EXPO 2017, in booth 233 (details below).



The MicroLite 2 transmitter represents the latest version of IMT Vislink's video transmission systems and features HD/SD-SDI and HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. It delivers up to 250mW of power, providing long range, reliable HD video transmission and is a compelling choice when broadcast quality, exceptional range and reliability are required.





"As a company, we are always evolving and trying to provide versatile and intuitive broadcast solutions that can adapt to any user's needs," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "With the MicroLite 2, broadcast professionals are able to transmit high definition video within a small form factor, while utilizing its lightweight design for Steadicam operations, event coverage, confidence monitoring, web content programming, rental houses and drone use. It inherits a proven technology base that has been used extensively by leading broadcasters for a variety of demanding applications."





A key benefit of the MicroLite 2 compared to alternative solutions on the market is the ability to operate at latency levels as low as 70ms, making it well-suited for live sports broadcasts and video assist applications. The MicroLite 2 was designed with a compact size and weight form factor and minimized power requirements, making it ideal for smaller cameras and batteries. It operates with both the 7.4VDC camera lithium ion batteries as well as the V-mount style of batteries.





IMT's COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over two miles Line-of-Sight (LOS), despite the effects of foliage, challenging terrain, buildings and other common non-line-of-sight limitations. It delivers the pristine image clarity required for real-time, H.264 (MPEG-4) HD broadcast-quality video transmissions, which gives the MicroLite 2 a significant advantage in quality over uncompressed video solutions.





The transmitter is easily managed through a configured or remote WiFi web server. An Android or iOS device detects the encrypted WiFi signal and automatically opens a browser window. A 900MHz transceiver enabling processing of remote commands including camera control is also an option. The transceiver provides bi-direction controls of the transmitter, accessory camera, gimbal controls and more.





WFX EXPO 2017-HOUSE OF WORSHIP MARKET

The MicroLite 2, which will be on display at the WFX 2017 event, is an excellent option for worship facilities that are interested in live streaming HD video quality church services or functions. When used as part of a video archiving strategy, the MicroLite 2 allows current members to access recorded video footage of full services, concerts and special messages when they can't attend. It also can provide potential new members the chance to experience the "look and feel" of a church before doing so in person.





Additional information and technical specifications for the MicroLite 2 can be found at https://imt-solutions.com/product/microlite-2-transmitter/





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





