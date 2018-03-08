IMT Vislink Debuts New AirPro-75 Motorized Driveaway Ka-Band Satellite Data Terminal at SATELLITE 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, MARCH 8, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its IMT Vislink business is debuting a new satellite data terminal, Vislink AirPro-75, at SATELLITE 2018 (Booth 449). Additional IMT and Vislink solutions will also be on display at the event, including the MSAT-120 satellite video & data terminal, MicroLite 2 HD ultra-compact COFDM wireless transmitter, HCAM HEVC/UHD wireless transmitter and ViewBack low latency dual channel diversity receiver-decoder.



The Vislink AirPro-75 is a small, lightweight, low-cost, single-button deployment IP satellite data terminal for use with Eutelsat's Tooway & ViaSat(tm) Exede services. It is a fully motorized, driveaway antenna system with full auto-acquisition functionality. The Vislink AirPro-75 features a 75cm Ka-Band antenna. Future models include 120cm Ka Band systems and a motorized feed to provide support for linear polarization (in 120cm system).



"IMT Vislink is known for providing cost-effective, easy-to-use and highly portable solutions that consistently make a difference in the field for various RF and microwave environments," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "Vislink has a deep heritage as a global provider of satellite communications technologies, with a successful track record in defense and broadcast markets. With the addition of the Vislink AirPro-75, IMT Vislink can now provide professionals with a new low-cost, efficient IP option."



The Mantis MSAT is a highly portable, lightweight, tri-band satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes. It supports X- and Ku-band configurations ensuring worldwide coverage is available at all times.





The MicroLite 2 transmitter features HD/SD-SDI and HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. It delivers up to 250mW of power, providing long-range, reliable HD video transmission. IMT's COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over two miles Line-of-Sight (LOS), despite the effects of foliage, challenging terrain, buildings and other common non-line-of-sight limitations.







The HCAM represents the next generation of HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitters and features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and even prosumer cameras to broaden the market reach.









The Vislink ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low-latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder, intended primarily to provide reception of return studio video transmission back to the camera operator. Functioning in the 2GHz-licensed band, the receiver supports Vislink's proprietary robust LMS-T demodulation in addition to low-latency H.264 decoding. Outputs include HDMI and HDSDI, the latter being switchable, in wireless camera applications, between the local camera video and the return received video.







About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.



IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.



xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.



Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.



