IMT And Vislink Highlight Array of Wireless Camera Transmission Solutions at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 24, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc.("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its IMT and Vislinkcompanies will be displaying a variety of wireless camera transmitters and receivers at this year's IBC show (Stand 1.A69). Among the products being showcased jointly by IMT and Vislink are the IMTDragonFly, microLite and INCAM-G transmitters, as well as the UltraReceiver and DR3 receivers.





"We are excited to show our world-class wireless transmission solutions to the European market at IBC 2017," says George Schmitt, CEO and chairman of the board of xG Technology. "IMT and Vislink deliver cost-effective solutions that can really make a difference in the field due to their reliability, portability and adaptability to various broadcast environments. The synergy between IMT and Vislink allows us to offer first-class solutions for collecting and delivering secure, high-quality video from live news, sporting and entertainment events."





A superior miniature wireless video transmission system, the IMTDragonFly transmitter is designed to capture real-time, high-quality video from UAV/UGV/Body Cams/Concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive applications. The transmitter features HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. The IMTDragonFly delivers up to 100mW of power in a package weighing less than 1.2 ounces/34 grams, providing long range, reliable HD video transmission.



The microLite COFDM HD Transmitter is a portable system of wireless camera transmission links for high-quality video applications of up to one-mile line-of-sight (LOS). It provides exceptional range at no cost to the microLite HD's signature portability. Featuring superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode, the H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard and therefore provides a 30 percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.



Built into the Grass Valley LDX series HD camera, the INCAM-G wireless camera transmitter provides full HD broadcast quality encoding at 1080p, 1080i and 720p, as well as built-in wireless camera control. The INCAM-G transmitter has ultra-low delay down to 20ms H.264 and a full configuration available by Windows PC software.



Perfect for broadcast sports and ENG news coverage with wireless cameras, the UltraReceiver is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver. The versatile receiver features four UHF inputs with maximum-ratio combining, DVB-T and proprietary LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities.





Ideal for the most demanding central receive and portable applications, the DR3 IP Diversity Receiver is the first receiver to offer a built-in IP diversity switch. It is designed to work with Nucomm's High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC), which automatically compensate for cable loss. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 allows users to daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas. Each DR3 acts as a redundancy to the HDRBDC, ensuring high reliability.





To check out the full range of wireless camera transmitters and ENG broadcast solutions provided by IMT and Vislink, please check out www.imt-solutions.com or http://www.vislink.com/ for more information.





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.





IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





