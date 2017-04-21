IMT And Vislink Display Newsnet Technological Ecosystem at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 21, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW) a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its Vislink and IMTbusiness units will demonstrate newsnet, a technological ecosystem that establishes a bi-directional IP network for ENG use, at NAB 2017. NAB 2017, which will take place April 22-27, 2017, is the world's largest annual convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. Vislink and IMT will be in booth C8008, and will also be presenting at the session"The Evolution of ENG: Beyond One-Way Legacy Microwave to Bi-Directional IP-Newsgathering."





"Newsnet is the most advanced ENG solution currently available, and is one of the key service offerings that led xG Technology to acquire Vislink," says George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology. "It has the potential to be a key tool in broadcasters' arsenals for maximizing their coverage of the news as well as fully leveraging their studio assets."



"The trend of ENG becoming more reliant on the Internet means broadcasters must depend heavily on unsecured and at-will, unmanaged broadband infrastructures as the main corridor connecting field and studio," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "With newsnet, Vislink has pioneered an alternative IP-centric technology resulting in a complete solution, which preserves the security of the licensed BAS 2 GHz frequency band while maximizing its efficiency and spectrum usage. We have begun implementing newsnet within select prominent broadcast stations and have seen superb results thus far."





Vislink leveraged its long history of specializing in the wireless capture, delivery and management of high quality live video to develop newsnet as a way of completely transforming traditional ENG workflows. It incorporates a high-speed and reliable bi-directional IP network that utilizes the exclusive and highly coveted 2 GHz BAS-licensed spectrum, thereby increasing the number of live ENG transmissions and workflows that can be performed from the field. The newsnet system consists of one or more mobile high-speed IP network nodes that easily connects with a base station, typically located at existing ENG receive sites. Each mobile node not only offers high quality video transmission capability, but also a private and reliable ingress point for other IP-centric edge devices - allowing users to control their own private high-speed IP licensed wireless network and ensuring that their content news gathering workflows and intellectual property are never at risk.





With an intuitive user interface, accessible to many skill levels, newsnet allows for multiple access points to operate simultaneously on the same BAS channel, all while enabling a high BW IP connection with studio NRCS. This IP connection can further be leveraged to enhance news production values through high-speed file sharing, as well as enabling all other IP-centric tools in remote locations, phone systems, Closed Captioning, automation and remote asset management. Newsnet is compatible with MOS protocol-based News Automation systems such as Ross, Octopus, Dalet and Video Inception.





About xG Technology, Inc.





xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





