IMT and Marshall Join Forces to Offer Live Broadcasting Integration Packages

SARASOTA, FL, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today a collaboration between itsIntegrated Microwave Technologies ("IMT") business and Marshall Electronics to offer a full wireless video solution for live broadcasts and sporting events. Marshall is a recognized leader in supplying professional cameras and display monitors. The integrated bundles of IMT's wireless video transmitters and Marshall's POV cameras will be on display at NAB 2018 (Booths C6008 and C6508).







The integrated bundles include one of IMT's ultra-miniature wireless video systems - IMTDragonFly or MicroLite 2 HD COFDM wireless video transmitter - as well as a Marshall Mini-Broadcast POV Camera -CV502 (HD-SDI) or CV505 (HD-SDI/HDMI). The bundles will provide quality live broadcasting solutions for capturing engaging points-of-view for supported broadcast programing of any kind. The integration includes full paint control of the Marshall camera, accessed through the IMTDragonFly and Microlite 2 Web Page interface.







"This collaboration will help IMT achieve a long-range, professional and effective wireless video and camera control solution for customers at a competitive price," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "These products work together to provide an all-encompassing solution for both licensed and unlicensed users that are looking to capture high-quality and uninterrupted video."







"Our customers have been utilizing IMT wireless technology with Marshall cameras for professional sports and other wireless broadcast applications for many years," says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics. "It was only logical to collaborate with them to offer a more complete and integrated wireless solution encompassing the strengths of our Marshall cameras and the IMT DragonFly and MicroLite 2 video transmitters."







The IMTDragonFly sets the standard in compact wireless video technology by delivering completely new and expanded points of view and perspective. It is available in a range of kits to fit various applications, including drones, sports, broadcast and body worn configurations. Each offering caters to the specific needs of the application. The IMTDragonFly has a compact and lightweight form factor and features minimized power requirements, making it ideal for drone and mobile use. It features HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs, and delivers up to 50mW of power in a package measuring in at 1.85 in. x 1.38 in. x .51 in. (50 mm x 35 mm x 13 mm) that weighs less than 1.2 oz. (34 g), providing long range, reliable HD video transmission.



The MicroLite 2 provides enhanced performance and video quality, perfect for broadcast applications where high-quality live streaming video is needed. The MicroLite 2 transmitter features HD/SD-SDI and HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. It delivers up to 200mW of power, providing long range, reliable HD video transmission.



The Marshall CV502 (HD-SDI) and CV505 (HD-SDI/HDMI) miniature cameras deliver up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60/59.94/50 frame rates. With a very low 0.2 lux (color) rating, the cameras capture accurate, sharp color images even under low-light conditions. The CV502 ships with an ultra-wide 3.7mm HD lens that is interchangeable to customize for specific applications. Marshall also offers a wide assortment of lens options for a fully-customizable AOV and focal length per camera position within an installation.



To further cater to unique applications, IMT and Marshall will continue to offer custom configurations. Package options will include support for specialized integration enclosures and mounts. As a reseller and distributor of Marshall cameras and accessories, IMT recently sold 50 Marshall POV cameras for use on the ADAC GT Masters series to be used in its specialized racing cars. IMT-Vislink's reseller in Germany, SalesCube GmbH, sold the equipment to Bert Blümer - Drahtlose Kamera Systeme Blümer Systementwicklung GmbH, who will handle the production.



Click here to see sample video footage captured with an IMT and Marshall wireless video solution.



About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.



For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com. For more information on HDBaseT, visit www.hdbaset.org.



About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.



IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.



xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.



Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





