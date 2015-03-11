IMG Chooses Forscene

LONDON -- March 10, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of the market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, have announced that the world's largest independent distributor of sports programming, IMG, have licensed the use of Forscene for all of IMG's digital rights channels in 2015. Under the agreement, IMG will use Forscene to edit and distribute sports highlight video content from the Forscene platform.

The contract was awarded after a comprehensive evaluation process during which Forscene was tested ingesting multiple concurrent live SDI feeds, editing highlights packages, conforming edits that included client-specified metadata, and publishing to the IMG content delivery network. IMG's original brief was for a fast-turnaround subclipping and sharing solution but, after testing Forscene, the project scope was expanded to include highlights editing and packaging.

"We're thrilled that IMG has chosen Forscene for its digital rights sports video editing and distribution needs," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "Licencing Forscene to such an important sports brand is a great start to 2015 and we look forward to growing the relationship as IMG signs additional channels in the coming months."

IMG distributes over 20,000 hours of content to major global broadcasters annually. This content originates from more than 200 clients and events including Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the ATP Masters Series, the R&A (governing body and organiser of The Open Championship), International Rugby Board (IRB), MotoGP, the National Football League (NFL), and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). IMG operates from over 30 offices worldwide and has daily exchanges with over 4,000 key media contacts. IMG distributes across all forms of media including TV, audio, fixed media, inflight and closed circuit, broadband, and mobile. IMG also maintains the world's largest sports archive with more than 250,000 hours of footage and is partner in three leading joint ventures -- Sports News Television, European Tour Productions and Asian Tour Media.

"My team tested a number of potential market solutions before selecting Forscene," said Brian Leonard, IMG lead live engineer. "We were impressed with the range of features Forscene offers within a user-friendly interface, their competitive annual pricing model, and their fantastic support."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

