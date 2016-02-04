Imagine Products PreRoll Post(TM) at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show

Imagine Products Show Preview

Booth SL10827

PreRoll Post(TM) is an application that makes LTO tape archiving easier and more efficient at an unprecedented price. The system automates indexing of camera originals -- complete with thumbs, proxies, and metadata -- while backing up full-resolution media to local disk, long-term LTO tapes, or optical disc.

Macintosh(R) or Windows(R) users can rely on PreRoll Post to create nonproprietary backups of any file or folder using the open-source Linear Tape File System (LTFS). The archiving application streamlines the process of placing any file type onto an LTO-7, LTO-6, or LTO-5 tape, or onto Sony's Optical Disc Archive (ODA), at a price that is far more affordable than that of any comparable tool.

The software takes advantage of the LTFS, which is supported by many tape drive manufacturers. LTFS mounts a tape as a volume (hard disk) within OS X(R). This makes it possible to write and read from the tape as if it were a disk without proprietary software or formatting. It also makes PreRoll Post hardware-independent, enabling use with any LTFS-compliant tape drive or Sony ODA.

Quote:

"Hard drives are great for delivering files to your client, but they shouldn't be trusted as a long-term archiving solution. PreRoll Post makes using LTO tape drives or the Sony ODA easy and affordable. We look forward to showcasing our new Windows version to visitors of NAB."

-- Michelle Maddox, Marketing Director, Imagine Products



About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

