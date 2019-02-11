Imagine Products at the 2019 NAB Show

The theme at Imagine Products' booth this year will be "new," including new licensing options, new partners Codex and Frame.io, a new website, and more. It's all to help Imagine Products' users around the world — from large studios and television networks to one-person shops and freelancers — make their workflows more efficient for productions large and small.

New Licenses, Bundles, Website, and Activation System

ShotPut Pro, the industry standard for offloading video, audio, and photo files, has a new look and new features that will be shown for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show. Two of the features include a new simple mode for faster offloading and MHL reports. Imagine Products is also working with partners Codex and Frame.io to offer a more complete workflow to users. The product also comes with new licensing options: perpetual or rental. All perpetual licenses include an update plan that gives users 12 months of updates. While update plans might expire, users will always have access to their licenses and will never be forced to have an update plan. If the update plan expires, users will stay on that version of the software until they decide to purchase a current update plan.

Imagine Products' new rental licenses serve the ever-growing number of customers that rely on rental equipment for greater flexibility. Rental licenses allow customers to add work stations to a larger job, provide tools for projects they might not normally need, and familiarize themselves with a product that they might be curious about. These rental licenses are available for most Imagine Products' software. Furthermore, customers can bundle the software that works well together for a cohesive experience.

Meanwhile, Imagine Products has redesigned its website and activation functions to be both easier to use and more agile, giving customers more control over their licenses.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ImagineProducts/ImagineProducts-ScreenShotSimpleModeNewMHLPDFreport.png

Photo Caption: ShotPut Pro screen shot showing new simple mode for faster offloading and MHL reports.

Company Overview:

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

2019 NAB Show Preview

April 6-11

Imagine Products

Booth SL13605

