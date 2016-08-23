Imagine Products Announces ShotPut Pro 6

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aug. 22, 2016 -- Imagine Products Inc.(R), creator of software utilities for backing up, viewing, sharing, transcoding, and archiving video assets, has released ShotPut Pro(TM) 6, the next generation of its ShotPut Pro offloading application. With this update, users will see a completely new user interface, significantly faster media offloading, and a number of other new or improved features that give them much more control over their offloads -- not only compared to ShotPut Pro 5, but to any other offloading application on the market.

"No other offloading application has the functionality of ShotPut Pro, which is why it is the industry's de facto standard and why so many major movie studios and insurance companies require it in their workflows. We listened carefully to our customers' needs and wants and channeled all of that feedback into creating ShotPut Pro 6," said Michelle Maddox, marketing director at Imagine Products. "ShotPut Pro 6 simplifies the entire process without losing the security that the software is known for. It is the most feature-rich application we've ever created, and our competitors don't even come close." With ShotPut Pro 6, we're providing the most robust offloading application on the market at a price that's still extremely affordable."

Designed for anyone needing to offload media files quickly and securely with checksums, ShotPut Pro 6 boasts dramatically increased offload speeds over its predecessor. The software now offers desktop notifications in addition to email and text notifications, the ability to pause and resume offloads even when hard drives have been detached for multiple hours, and the ability to cancel all or some offloads. New reporting features include the addition of detailed PDF reports with the choice of one or four thumbnails, robust naming conventions, and the ability to create and nest multiple folders within that naming structure. In addition, Imagine Products has improved the process of offloading multiple files to multiple locations and bundling offloads from different locations to one destination.

One major change that is likely to please ShotPut Pro 5 users is the new version's completely redesigned look and feel and much more intuitive interface. Presets are now color-coded and can be exported and shared with other ShotPut Pro users to ensure consistent naming conventions. An at-a-glance progress window indicates when files are offloading, verifying (checksum), and ready to go. Users can easily see if an error has occurred or if offloads have been paused or cancelled.

In a boon for organizations with multiple seats of software, ShotPut Pro 6 uses Imagine Products' new account-based activation system, which has already proven successful in other Imagine Products applications. Individual serial numbers are no longer needed, and users can see which computers are actively using the software and manage them remotely.

ShotPut Pro 6 for Macintosh users is available for download now from www.imagineproducts.com and http://tinyurl.com/ShotPutPro6, with the Windows(R) version to follow soon thereafter. The cost for a new license will be $129. Existing ShotPut Pro 5 users may upgrade to ShotPut Pro 6 for $49.

More information about Imagine Products and its line of software tools for digital video is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

