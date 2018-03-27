Imagine Products and StorageDNA Partner to Bring Unprecedented Ease of Access to LTO Tape Files

myLTOdna Interface Lets Users Access Files on an LTO Tape as They Would a Hard Drive, Eliminating Seek-and-Restore Time

INDIANAPOLIS and IRVINE, Calif. — March 27, 2018 — Imagine Products, creator of software utilities for backing up, viewing, sharing, transcoding, and archiving video assets, and StorageDNA, a leader in intelligent nearline and archiving workflow solutions for media professionals, today announced a partnership resulting in a groundbreaking new product. Both thought leaders, the two companies have collaborated on an integrated solution that enables random access to files on an LTO tape, essentially turning it into a hard drive with dnaLTFS – an LTFS adaptation that was never available before. The results are time savings and easier access to assets in production and postproduction workflows.

The new joint solution is called myLTOdna. It is an integration between Imagine Products’ myLTO tape-authoring application and StorageDNA’s HyperTape high performance direct access tape solution powered by dnaLTFS. The result is a simple and intuitive user interface with which to administrate HyperTape operating modes manually, or automatically from creative applications such as Imagine Products’ PrimeTranscoder — a process that is highly preferable to command line operations.

“StorageDNA has been dedicated to M&E markets since 2004, and we strive to provide customers with workflow-enhancing solutions that make LTO tape a more usable storage medium. We chose to work with Imagine Products on our HyperTape user interface because the company is known for highly intuitive interfaces and well respected for LTO/LTFS archiving and workflows,” said Tridib Chakravarty (tC), CEO and president of StorageDNA. “By joining forces with Imagine Products and integrating our capabilities, we are providing media professionals with the simplest and fastest LTO workflows available today.”

myLTOdna is the Mac-based front-end interface for HyperTape. It allows users to switch modes of operation and direct HyperTape to train, write, and read to and from an LTO tape. With myLTOdna, users can now access files directly on tape without having to restore them for sequential operations such as transcoding, ingest, or QC. Instead, they can drag and drop files to or from tape at the desktop level at speeds exceeding 300 megabytes per second. Those benefits can save facilities hundreds of hours in time and resources.

“When StorageDNA contacted us last year about a partnership, we jumped at the chance to work with another company as highly regarded for its advances in LTO/LTFS workflows. Together, we’ve created a cutting-edge solution unlike any other — a way to access files from an LTO tape like you would a hard drive,” said Michelle Maddox, marketing director at Imagine Products. “In doing so, we’re passing our many decades of combined knowledge and expertise directly to users. This kind of LTO solution has never been available before, and it will simplify so many workflows.”

myLTOdna benefits any segment of the media and entertainment industry in which ever-increasing amounts of content regularly exceed spinning-disk storage capacities. It is especially useful for field/camera file offloads, postproduction facilities receiving field/camera files, facilities wanting to manage their online storage capacity levels, and those looking to keep files long term for repurposing.

Those who use myLTOdna with PrimeTranscoder can still archive to LTO tape with standard LTFS (myLTO) and use all the functions of PrimeTranscoder: transcoding files to useable formats, stitching together clips, burning in timecode, performing color correction, and adding watermarks.

myLTOdna and PrimeTranscoder are available from the Imagine Products and StorageDNA websites, while LTO drive licenses for HyperTape powered by dnaLTFS are available through StorageDNA’s reseller channel. Also, through StorageDNA’s website, the company will sell a bundle that pairs myLTOdna, HyperTape powered by dnaLTFS, and PrimeTranscoder with an LTO drive.

More information about Imagine Products is available at www.imagineproducts.com. More information about StorageDNA is available at www.storagedna.com.

# # #

About StorageDNA

StorageDNA helps media professionals move, manage, search, and access digital filed-based assets for faster repurposing and monetization of content. DNAevolution is the company’s groundbreaking nearline and archive workflow solution for LTO LTFS that helps customers build more cost-effective, scalable, and secure archives. StorageDNA’s solutions power some of the most complex and critical workflows for customers worldwide ranging from broadcasters, major film studios, and television production companies, to sports organizations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations. More information is available at www.storagedna.com.

About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Imagine Products at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL11124

Visit StorageDNA at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL13609

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ImagineProducts%20and%20@Storage_DNA%20Partner%20to%20Bring%20Unprecedented%20Ease%20of%20Access%20to%20%23LTOTapeFiles%20-%20http://bit.ly/2IY6eMr

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ImagineProducts/180327ImagineProducts.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ImagineProducts/ImagineProducts_main-screen-dropfiles.png

Photo Caption: myLTOdna users can drag and drop files to or from tape at the desktop level.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ImagineProducts/ImagineProducts_Archive_in_the_field.png

Photo Caption: myLTOdna is especially useful for archiving in the field.