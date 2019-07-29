IHSE USA Supports LineUp Systems at SET EXPO 2019

IHSE USA will be at the 2019 SET EXPO supporting the company's Brazilian partner, LineUp Systems. LineUp Systems is a leading manufacturers representative based in Sao Paulo and focused on markets for TV and broadcast applications. The company's team of engineers has extensive knowledge in systems integration, training, project management, and technical support. More information about LineUp Systems is available at http://www.lineup.com.br.

IHSE Products on Exhibit at LineUp Systems Stand 111:

R488 Draco vario IP Con for Remote Access

The R488 Draco vario Remote IP CON takes the functionality of an IP-KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) adapter and integrates it as an emulated direct-connect CON extender (receiver). This space-saving solution is fully compatible with the Draco enterprise and compact matrix switch series. With the R488 Series extender module, users can access a KVM matrix system from remote locations using secure connections linked through a standard TCP/IP connection. IHSE's R488 is based on IHSE's Secure IP Remote Access (SIRA) Gateway technology for KVM network distribution. The new SIRA Gateway adds more flexibility to the Draco tera matrix series without sacrificing the philosophy of securely isolating the core matrix and signal management from TCP/IP. Encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property while still offering the most flexible access to matrices connected from remote locations via private or public networks.

Because the SIRA Gateway uses TCP/IP for its communications protocol across the internet and translates it to the IHSE closed-loop protocol, computers connected to the fixed KVM switch can be accessed whether the computer is located in the same office or building, or in another city or country. The R488 SIRA KVM-over-IP connection provides 50 millisecond latency to support superior response for broadcast and other dynamic video applications.

L488 Draco vario Remote Access IP CPU

KVM meets IP with the Draco vario Remote IP CPU, which combines the functionality of a thin client with a KVM extender (transmitter) for seamless KVM connectivity to a network infrastructure. It supports RDP, RemoteFX, SSH, and VNC protocols to connect individual workstations as well as virtual machines as though they are accessing real PCs, with immediate access and single sign-on for ease of operation. Further remote protocols will be incorporated in the future and can be made available on demand. A single Draco vario Remote IP CPU can host up to eight simultaneous sessions. This space-saving solution is fully compatible with the Draco vario extender and the Draco enterprise and compact matrix switch series.

The KVM infrastructure adds extensive flexibility to an RDP session. RDP sessions can now be shared among multiple users, delivering better collaboration and control-room solutions.

Draco ultra DP 240

The Draco ultra DP 240 is the industry's first high-frequency extender for gaming applications, supporting refresh rates up to 240Hz at full 1080p resolutions. The extender solution allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation — supporting DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — over a single duplex fiber cable. With built-in USB supporting gaming keyboards, these devices allow the ultra-fast response times demanded by professional gamers.

Alongside the state-of-the-art Draco ultra gaming extender technology for 4K resolutions, the Draco ultra DP 240 raises the bar for performance and delivers the higher refresh rates demanded by esports and gaming professionals. For competition gaming stations where computers need to be located at distances that exceed the reach of copper cables, these KVM display management extenders ensure the delivery of sharper visuals to gamers and esports players during fast-action gameplay. Additionally, moving the mouse will feel smoother than when using a more typical 60Hz display.

Company Overview:

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

