IHSE USA Products at InfoComm 2017

Draco ultra DP Now Supports 4K at 30-bit, 4:4:4

IHSE will demonstrate the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60Hz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici(R)) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).



The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices -- over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60Hz refresh rate and full color depth (30-bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.



Photo Caption: IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the industry's first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-hertz refresh rate in full color depth.



Draco KVM Extender Compliant With Intel's OPS+-Equipped Displays

The new Draco KVM Extender unit with OPS+ simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located.



This extender can transmit video signals up to 4K/60-hertz 4:4:4 resolution at distances of up to 10 kilometers with single-mode fiber. The result is full, instant interactivity with artifact-free images and no delay in signal transmission.



With the addition of a KVM matrix switch, users can control networks of screens and deliver content to appropriate displays as and when required by simply switching sources. The OPS+-compatible switch supports USB data, allowing users to add a local keyboard and mouse when the monitor is appropriately equipped.



Photo Caption: The New Draco OPS+ KVM Extender Unit



Draco vario USB 3.0 extender

IHSE has launched the Draco vario USB 3.0 extender in an effort to expand its range of modular Draco vario KVM extenders. The extender takes advantage of USB 3.0's increased bandwidth to help media professionals switch and transfer larger files over longer distances.



When combined with the Draco tera enterprise matrix switch including an installed universal I/O board, the unit delivers delay-free, lossless switching and extension of USB 3.0 signals from USB 3.0 SuperSpeed devices -- including high-speed memory cards and cameras -- over hundreds of meters via a single multimode fiber-optic cable. The units can support up to 5Gb/s of USB 3.0 and up to a distance of 100 meters over OM3 multimode fiber. The Draco vario USB 3.0 extender carries an integrated two-port USB 3.0 hub and is compatible with all leading operating systems.



The unit combines the highly successful Draco vario extender technology with Icron Technologies' leading ExtremeUSB(R) technology and includes all features of the Icron ExtremeUSB series, such as plug-and-play configuration. The new USB 3.0 option card is form- factored as an add-on upgrade for the vario series of KVM extenders.



Photo Caption: Draco vario USB 3.0 extender





Tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems

IHSE presents a new switch-and-preview feature for the Draco tera tool, IHSE's powerful Java-based software for configuring, controlling, updating, and maintaining a Draco tera KVM matrix switch system. The switch-and-preview function enables user-friendly monitoring of all connected video sources and manages the interconnection of computers and consoles, regardless of location, through an IP connection.



The new extension to the Draco tera tool adds live video preview images of video signals to its graphical user interface, making it simpler and easier to monitor individual switch connections simultaneously.



Live images are presented on an individually configurable screen layout using a powerful dual-stream H.264 IP encoder connected to two Draco vario HDMI consoles. The new switch-and-preview function lets users assign CPUs to consoles easily using a drag-and-drop screen action with a mouse or touch-screen interface. This enables extended switching at any remote location provided with a high-performance IP connection.



Photo Caption: Tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems



