IHSE USA Products at InfoComm 2016

New -- Draco Tactical Deployable KVM System

Draco Tactical is a deployable audiovisual command and control system optimized for use by military units, disaster relief centers, and first responders in applications such as distributed data processing, data exchange, collaboration, and communications. The system comprises a deployable projection wall and a KVM distribution system that are built from the latest technology components and engineered to meet stringent requirements with respect to interoperability, size, weight, and power effectiveness.

Draco Tactical audio/video distribution units feature compact, ruggedized cases with extensive pre-wired cabling that reduces setup time in the field. Supplied by IHSE USA partner AVKM LLC, the system's large-scale deployable projection screen is equipped with short-throw projectors mounted on extension arms and an optional canvas cover to prevent overhead glare in high-light environments. For maximum video display analysis, each system also includes at least one quad-screen video processor. The Draco Tactical system can be scaled and configured to allow as many as 36 users to work simultaneously with multiple displays connected to multiple computers from different operation levels. Typical configurations start with 12 input sources and one output quad-view processor and expand to 36 sources and dual quad-view processors. Standard output connections for projection systems support DVI and HDMI up to 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

At InfoComm 2016, IHSE USA will feature the Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch, which gives users the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Because each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, users can define any port as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for 8, 16, 32, and 48 in 1 RU with 64 and 80 ports in 2 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with an array of third-party control systems including Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo's L-S-B software. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST-2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Draco ultra DP KVM Extender

With its Draco ultra DP, IHSE USA has introduced the industry's first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-Hz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep-color ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender facilitates the operation of CPUs from a remote workstation including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard, and pointing device over a pair of fiber cables. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-Hz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. Integration of optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output, as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232, is also possible.

Draco U-Switch

During InfoComm 2016, IHSE USA will demonstrate how its Draco U-Switch enables parallel switching of USB 2.0 data and USB-HID signals to multimonitor workstations via keyboard commands, mouse movement, or push buttons. Enabling users to perform fast and accurate mouse actions across multiple screens without manual adjustment of keyboard and mouse devices or connections, the Draco U-Switch yields a more comfortable and efficient work experience. As a result, the Draco U-Switch a perfect solution for any environment in which multiple displays connected to different CPUs must be managed simultaneously.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

