IHSE USA Products at CABSAT 2018

Draco tera compact UNI — Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

The Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for eight, 16, 32, and 48 ports in 1 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems, such as software from Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.



In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST 2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.



Draco ultra DP Now Supports 4K at 30 bit, 4:4:4

Also on display at CABSAT 2018 will be the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici®) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).



The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from devices — including DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — from a remotely located workstation over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60-hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.



Draco vario Extenders to Support SDI Signal Formats

CABSAT 2018 attendees will get a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. IHSE's latest SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.



An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the matrix can switch any of the DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.



Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or mission-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.



IHSE to Demonstrate Integrated Multiscreen Control (MSC) Feature for KVM Matrix Switching

At CABSAT 2018, visitors to the IHSE booth will see a demonstration of the Draco KVM extenders' multiscreen control (MSC) functionality, which lets operators seamlessly move a mouse across multiple displays to provide instant access to any active CPU source connected through the KVM switch. By simply moving the mouse cursor within an assigned MSC display, users will automatically gain control of the CPU with full keyboard and mouse functions. Users no longer have to change devices manually or have multiple keyboard and mouse devices at a workstation.



Multiscreen control is an integral part of all Draco switches. Within IHSE's tera tool configuration software, up to four adjacent console units can be assigned for MSC capabilities. Multiple MSC display setups are supported. In addition, multihead devices such as IHSE's 482 series Dual Head extenders are supported.



By combining the advanced technology of IHSE's flex-port technology and MSC capabilities, multiscreen control has become simple and cost-effective: A single keyboard and mouse are all users need to push content onto any connected display. MSC allows users to manage the content that will be displayed on each screen via IHSE's OSD or hot key commands so that any connected CPU is instantaneously accessible.



IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



