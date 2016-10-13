IHSE USA Products at the Broadcast India 2016 Show

Broadcast India Show 2016

IHSE USA Show Preview

Stand B-215

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

The Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for eight, 16, 32, and 48 ports in 1 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems, such as software from Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST 2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch With 48 Fully Equipped UNI Ports

Draco ultra DP

IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extensions using the innovative Lightweight Image Coding (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard, and pointing device -- over a single duplex LC fiber. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-hertz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

Photo Caption: Draco ultra DP is the industry's first-ever KVM extender.

USB 3.0 Fiber Extenders

IHSE will present the latest in USB 3.0 fiber extenders with the Series 417. Based on Icron's ExtremeUSB® technology, these units can extend USB 3.0 up to 100 meters over OM3 multimode fiber-optic cabling.

ExtremeUSB technology offers true plug-and-play, transparent USB extension and is compatible with Windows®, Linux, and OS X® operating systems. USB 3.0 supports throughput that is approximately 10 times that of USB 2.0, making it ideal for postproduction editing software, video matrix switches, USB 3.0 cameras, HD video, and remote storage devices. The Broadcast India demo will display the same large media file extended via USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 in parallel for direct comparison.

Photo Caption: USB 3.0 Fiber Extenders

