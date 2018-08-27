IHSE USA Products at IBC2018

At IBC2018, IHSE will showcase exciting new additions to the company’s renowned Draco line of KVM matrix switches. Show attendees will have the chance to see firsthand how new Draco solutions facilitate the integration of virtual servers into physical KVM systems and how they support flexible operations by enabling CPU operation over fiber from a remote workstation.

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via remote desktop protocol or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_IP-CPU.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

Draco ultra HDMI — 495 Series

The 495 Series Draco ultra for HDMI 2.0 enables users to operate CPUs from a remotely located workstation — including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard, and pointing device — over a fiber connection. The 495 Series supports the transfer of fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Through optional Draco vario add-on modules, it is possible to integrate digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232. For direct video access in the server room, the CPU includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, a switchable local input on the CON unit connects to local sources.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-USA_ultra_HDMI2.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE Draco ultra HDMI 495 Series

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/180824IHSE.docx