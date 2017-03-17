IHSE USA Products at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas

2017 NAB Show

IHSE USA Product Preview

New -- Draco KVM Extender Compliant With Intel's OPS+-Equipped Displays

The new Draco KVM Extender unit with OPS+ simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located.



This extender can transmit video signals up to 4K/60 hertz 4:4:4 resolution at distances of up to 10 kilometers with single-mode fiber. The results is full, instant interactivity with artifact-free images and no delay in signal transmission.



With the addition of a KVM matrix switch, users can control networks of screens and deliver content to appropriate displays as and when required by simply switching sources. The OPS+-compatible switch supports USB data, allowing users to add a local keyboard and mouse when the monitor is appropriately equipped.



Photo Caption: The New Draco OPS+ KVM Extender Unit





New -- Tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems

IHSE presents a new switch-and-preview feature for the Draco tera tool, IHSE's powerful Java-based software for configuring, controlling, updating, and maintaining a Draco tera KVM matrix switch system. The switch-and-preview function enables user-friendly monitoring of all connected video sources and manages the interconnection of computers and consoles, regardless of location, through an IP connection.



The new extension to the Draco tera tool adds live video preview images of video signals to its graphical user interface, making it simpler and easier to simultaneously monitor individual switch connections.



Live images are presented on an individually configurable screen layout using a powerful dual-stream H.264 IP encoder connected to two Draco vario HDMI consoles. The new switch-and-preview function lets users easily assign CPUs to consoles using a drag-and-drop screen action with a mouse or touch-screen interface. This enables extended switching at any remote location provided with a high-performance IP connection.



Photo Caption: Tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems





New -- Draco vario Extenders to Support SDI Signal Formats

IHSE will give 2017 NAB Show attendees a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. The new SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.



An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.



Two SFP cages on the SDI CPU can support up to two SDI input sources, selectable via the Draco tera tool or an external panel, such as DNF's programmable push-button panel communicating via IHSE's API.



Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or missional-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.



Photo Caption: Draco vario SDI Extender





Matrix Grid Board

Also on display at the 2017 NAB Show will be IHSE's Matrix Grid board, which simplifies the interconnection between Draco tera enterprise KVM matrix switches. The new plug-and-play technology reduces cost and wiring effort, especially compared with CWDM, without any reduction in performance. IHSE's flex-port technology combines up to eight ports over a single SFP fiber connection and can be separated by distances up to 10 kilometers. Additionally, each Matrix Grid board includes two I/O ports that can be used for splitter or redundant path requirements.



Matrix Grid can connect several matrices of computers and consoles together to form a decentralized, virtual super-matrix, allowing users to access computers anywhere in the grid from their own workstations in real time. The dual-port Matrix Grid board replaces the standard I/O board previously used for matrix interconnection and dramatically reduces the cabling required between matrices.



Photo Caption: Matrix Grid Board





Draco ultra DP Now Supports 4K at 30 bit, 4:4:4

IHSE will demonstrate the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).



The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices -- over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.



Photo Caption: IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the industry's first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth.





About IHSE USA



