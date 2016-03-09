IHSE USA Products at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show

IHSE USA Show Preview

Booth SL 13916

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

The Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0 and ultra high definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for 8, 16, 32, and 48 in 1RU with 64 and 80 ports in 2RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different 3rd party control systems such as Crestron, HRS, DNF and LAWO's L-S-B software. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST-2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoTeraMatrixSwitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch With 48 Fully Equipped UNI Ports

Matrix Grid Board -- Custom IO Card for the Draco tera enterprise, Allowing Interconnects Between Multiple Frames

The new matrix grid I/O card allows up to 8 sources to be distributed between matrix frames using a single duplex fiber connection. This card can be installed in any slot on a Draco tera enterprise frame to create a distributed KVM switch design. As with all IHSE tera enterprise switch frames, signal formats such as DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, audio and RS-232 can be combined and distributed through this card. These KVM matrix systems enable the transmission of signals and switching between computers and remote consoles, and for larger or decentralized installations, several matrices can be connected together using the Matrix Grid to form a decentralized, virtual super-matrix.

The new dual-port Matrix Grid board replaces the standard I/O board previously used for matrix interconnection and dramatically reduces cabling required between them. The Matrix Grid board saves considerable cost and wiring effort over other available solutions.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSEGridMatrixIOcard.png

Photo Caption: Dual-Port Matrix Grid I/O Board

Draco ultra DP

IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-Hz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard and pointing device over a pair of fiber cables. Transfer of fully-digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-Hz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules, enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. Integration of optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals, such as USB 2.0 and RS232 is also possible.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUltraDP.jpg

Photo Caption: Draco ultra DP is the First Ever KVM Extender

Draco U-Switch

The Draco U- Switch enables parallel switching of USB 2.0 data and USB-HID signals to multi-monitor workstations via keyboard commands, mouse movement or push buttons. Switching in this way produces a more comfortable and efficient working environment.

The Draco U-Switch is a perfect solution in any environment where multiple displays connected to different CPUs must be managed simultaneously. IHSE developed the Draco U-Switch to allow users to perform fast and accurate mouse actions across multiple screens without the need to manually change keyboard and mouse devices or connections.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUswitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco U-Switch

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video & mouse) products supporting long distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial and oil & petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber optic cables for "mission critical" video and data access.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=IHSE%20USA%20Products%20at%20the%202016%20NAB%20Show%20-%20http://goo.gl/lfjfdJ

FOLLOW US:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?ref=stream

Twitter:https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw