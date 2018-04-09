IHSE USA Offers New 494 Series Extenders for DVI-I to Support DVI and VGA Sources Using Fraunhofer Codec

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 9, 2018 — IHSE USA today launched the new Draco ultra 494 Series of extenders for long-distance transmission of DVI-I, DVI-D, USB-HID, USB 1.0/2.0, analog or digital audio, and RS-232 or RS-422 control signals over Cat-X or fiber-optic cabling with virtually lossless image quality. Engineered for reliability and exceptional ultra-high-resolution image performance, the 494 Series uses the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici) codec developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. Lici compression technology is optimized to deliver perfect transmission of 24-bit digital video to 2048 x 1152 screens at 60 hertz (including 1920 x 1200 and 1080p video transport).

The 494 Series is a part of the extensive ultra series of Cat-X and fiber-optic products from IHSE and is compatible with both the Draco tera enterprise and Draco tera compact series of KVM matrix switch products. 494 Series extenders can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of the enterprise or compact matrix switches to support a more flexible KVM or video distribution system. This flexibility makes them perfect for installations that require long-distance digital video transmission and reliable presentation of high-resolution graphics, such as training, simulation, visualization, and command-and-control environments in medical, educational, government, aerospace, oil and petroleum, and postproduction.

The units can extend DVI video signals with perfect quality up to 10 kilometers over fiber or up to 140 meters over Cat-X cables. Images are displayed clearly and without delay in perfect resolution.

Optional features such as a redundant path for critical path requirements make the 494 Series the most convenient and economical solution available. Available in four frame sizes, the 494 Series offers one of the most flexible packaging options on the market. The same card sets are available in a four-slot, six-slot, or 21-slot frame from a basic two-slot chassis. Each frame includes the option for redundant power in 100-220 VAC or an integrated 12V DC, 24V DC, or 48V DC power supply.

“The 494 Series was designed to support our customers who maintain legacy equipment and need to convert DVI or VGA sources to our latest ultra Series technology,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “For companies that have large capital equipment investments in broadcast equipment, such as video servers, the 494 is the perfect conversion system to integrate this equipment into our newer technology KVM systems.”

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Photo Caption: Draco ultra 494 Series Extenders for Long-Distance Transmission of DVI and VGA Sources

