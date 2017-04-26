IHSE USA Announces KVM Demonstrations With Multiple Partners at the 2017 NAB Show

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 24, 2017 -- IHSE USA today announced a slate of demonstrations at the 2017 NAB Show that highlight how various partners use IHSE's advanced KVM solutions to manage content for live trade show presentations. Avid, ChyronHego, EVS, and Vizrt are using IHSE's KVM matrix and extenders to manage their backroom computers and servers to quickly assign sources at each demo workstation. In addition, a fiber link from each booth has been routed to a Draco tera enterprise KVM matrix at IHSE's booth (SL12416) to display live-feed KVM sources over long-distance fiber. At the IHSE booth, the four live feeds go to an Avitech Sequoia 4H-UHD 4K multiviewer for previewing, while a second display is used to select the individual CPU sources from any of the live feeds.



In booth SU902, Avid will demonstrate the latest KVM network capabilities integrated into the Avid Pro Tools | S6 audio control surface. The S6 modular control surface now includes network KVM options through an interface based on the IHSE KVM protocol, a feature that better integrates switching between multiple digital audio workstations. Additionally, a local Pro Tools workstation in the Avid booth will be accessible from the IHSE booth to show long-distance connectivity.



"IHSE's KVM system provided us the exact solution we needed to quickly share multiple workstations from a single console," said Ed Gray, director, partnering programs at Avid. "The capability to assign individual tracks and seamlessly transition during an editing session using the KVM matrix is an invaluable enhancement to our S6 consoles."



EVS, who last year used IHSE's KVM system in its demo van to enable dynamic switching during hands-on demonstrations with its customers around the country, is turning to IHSE once again. Its NAB demonstration, taking place in booth SL3816, shows how the company is using single- and dual-screen IHSE KVM interfaces over IP to control PCs, servers, and every other control interface from all demo positions in its broadcast center.



"EVS equipment is used by multiple users in live production trucks and studios, and IHSE KVM solutions offer the flexibility to manage them all at EVS' standard level of reliability and speed," said Nicolas Bourdon, senior vice president of marketing, EVS. "We implemented the solutions into a live demo truck, and our teams loved them. The teams could easily move from one product control interface to another with a single click. It's for that reason that we've decided to extend our collaboration with IHSE to all major EVS training centers as well as at major trade shows, including NAB."



Vizrt is using IHSE KVM throughout the week for a live production, the "Big AR Show," which is the largest live augmented reality show at the 2017 NAB Show. The KVM solution allows "Big AR Show" production staff to switch between systems in the control room and server room during the high-paced live show, which happens every hour during NAB. The show's IT crews use an additional IHSE KVM system to manage the back-end servers that allow Vizrt to demonstrate the complete production workflow for 16 servers connected to several demo stations throughout the booth, SL2416.



"IHSE's KVM provides a solid platform that we can rely upon for accessing each of our core systems during NAB," said Christian Koller, trade show IT manager, Vizrt.



"It is a great honor to have some of the best broadcast and postproduction equipment providers rely on IHSE's KVM systems to manage their source content during an event such as NAB," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "The way our systems are configured, it was easy for them to quickly adapt to every video format needed without sacrificing quality or response time."



Another IHSE partner, ChyronHego, has IHSE's KVM equipment on hand at the show in booth SL1210. ChyronHego is using the KVM system to manage 24 server workstations assigned to 12 different user stations throughout the booth. The KVM system is configured to allow quick administrative adjustments between general presentations and user-specific demonstrations.



Outside of the 2017 NAB Show, IHSE's KVM matrix switches and extenders will be part of EVS' newest demo van, built to give EVS customers and users hands-on, on-site demonstrations of the latest live-production solutions from EVS. Visitors to the 2017 NAB Show can see IHSE's KVM solution in action inside the "EVS Live on Tour" van at Alliance Productions' annual mobile truck event on Monday, April 24.



More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.



About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.



All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.



