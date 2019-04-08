IHSE USA and VuWall Join Forces on High-End KVM Management Systems and Wall Displays

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 3, 2019 — IHSE USA, a company that develops award-winning high-end KVM display management systems, announced a new partnership with VuWall, a leading provider of high-quality and intuitive visualization solutions for controlling, managing, and collaborating on graphic information for video walls and multiscreen structures. The new partnership addresses a gap in the market, allowing companies to scale their KVM outputs to display walls or multi-view displays easily and confidently through a single integrated control interface.

The integration of the IHSE KVM matrix and VuWall systems makes it possible to control and visualize all sources from the matrix switcher onto the video wall. With this system, multiple sources can be switched and displayed simultaneously on the video wall. With VuWall's collaborative interface, operators have all critical data and information at their fingertips from a single user interface. It's also possible to mix in other sources from other systems, such as IP streams, applications, and websites.

"IHSE and VuWall bring AV/IT integrators and video wall operators the perfect complementary technology with seamless integration," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "With numerous successful joint deployments throughout Europe, we are excited to partner with IHSE at NAB and bring our integrated solution to the American market."

At the 2019 NAB Show, the VuWall system will be connected via an IHSE Draco vario compact matrix system and HDMI extenders. Multiple types of video sources will be distributed through the KVM matrix and extended to a 2 x 2 wall display, where multiple sources will be displayed simultaneously. Operators will control the content layout on the video wall via the VuScape video wall controller using a VuWall touch panel for quick macro access of predefined layouts. Users can easily interact with the matrix from a local keyboard or from the touch-panel interface. Communication between the IHSE and VuWall processors happens thanks to the IHSE API, through which buttons and images can be defined by the operator for a more graphical user experience.

"With the collaboration of VuWall and IHSE to create a more robust video wall display and management system, the companies continue to drive new and better solutions that system integrators can rely on to be more flexible and cost-effective," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "The new partnership offers our channel partners and customers a full-featured KVM and wall management solution ideal for those demanding dramatic user experiences across multiple displays."

The combined offering creates a valuable new premium distribution category for the audio and video integration market at a time when those in the broadcast, entertainment, and government command-and-control verticals are seeking cost-effective solutions for interactive knowledge walls. This collaborative interface gives the operators complete control from a single surface. The user-friendly interface also allows operators to resize all windows across the complete input range and access multiple sources even if they are on segregated networks. Interfaces can be set up in any configuration with operator-accessible templates and groups.

This solution enables full end-to-end creation, management, production, and distribution of quality live video, combined with graphical overlays used in broadcast master control and C4ISR command centers.

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

VuWall, a leader in video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. Designed to simplify the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators, VuWall solutions are tailored for every project, with high quality, easy to use and easy to deploy visualization software for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in control rooms, collaboration rooms and corporate environments in more than 45 countries within Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and some of the most prestigious control rooms in the world. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany.

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Photo Caption: The combination of the IHSE matrix switch and VuWall's video wall management solutions enables multiple sources to be switched and displayed simultaneously on the video wall.

