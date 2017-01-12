IHSE to Demonstrate KVM Solution at 2017 NAMM Show as a Feature of Avid's Pro Tools | S6 Audio Control Surface

CRANBURY, N.J. -- Jan. 12, 2017 -- IHSE USA will showcase the latest KVM network capabilities integrated into the Avid Pro Tools | S6 audio control surface at the 2017 NAMM Show, Jan. 19-22 in Anaheim, California. The IHSE KVM solution, based on the Draco tera compact switch with HDMI extenders over Cat X, will be on display with a Pro Tools | S6 workstation in Avid's booth, 6400.

"IHSE has long been a trusted provider of professional KVM solutions for studio recording and music production, so we were grateful for the opportunity to join forces with Avid to integrate KVM capabilities into its wildly popular audio desk," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "IHSE continues to support Avid's training and promotional teams through events like NAMM, allowing both current and future users to experience in real time the advantages KVM provides for studio editors and recording technicians."

The S6 modular control surface now includes network KVM options through an interface based on the IHSE KVM protocol, a feature that better integrates switching between multiple digital audio workstations. With networked KVM capabilities enabled, Avid S6 users can enjoy the benefits of integrated KVM control to take advantage of faster workflows and extended visual feedback during editing sessions. Through the S6 Master Module, the central hub of the S6 surface, users can configure the network KVM to allow easy mixing and control of multiple music and/or audio post projects created on different audio workstations simultaneously -- all from a single control surface.

This new and innovative approach to advanced audio post and mixing offers users the ability to set up soft-key commands easily to operate different sources in a way that is completely transparent to the user. With only a few settings in the Master Module, operators can assign soft keys to switch immediately to and from different workstations. Another effective advantage of the IHSE KVM integration is the ability to define individual tracks of a fader module so that they automatically change to follow the preassigned sources defined through the KVM settings. This capability enables audio professionals to accelerate recording, editing, and mixing workflows in a more efficient and profitable process.

IHSE provides KVM matrix switchers in sizes ranging from eight ports to 576 ports. Users manage the system via RS-232 or Ethernet control, and extender modules are available to support DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort video formats as well as USB, audio, and RS-422. Extender enclosures can be built to support two, four, six, or 21 cards and allow for optional redundant power. Extender cabling interconnects are available in Cat5e/6/7 or fiber-optic cables.



More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere", Avid delivers the industry's most open, innovative and comprehensive media platform connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution and consumption. Media organizations and creative professionals use Avid solutions to create the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world--from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, to the most popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, as well as a majority of today's most celebrated music recordings and live concerts. Industry leading solutions include Pro Tools(R), Media Composer(R), ISIS(R), Avid NEXIS", Interplay(R), ProSet and RealSet, Maestro, PlayMaker, and Sibelius(R). For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

