IEEE BTS to Sponsor NAB's New Young Professionals Program at 2016 NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 13, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Young Professionals (YOPRO) program at the 2016 NAB Show. YOPRO is a new NAB program designed to help the youngest generation of broadcast professionals build networks and get the most out of the NAB Show. As the presenting sponsor, IEEE BTS will provide primary support for the program at the 2016 NAB Show.

"NAB's new program is the perfect complement to the IEEE BTS Young Professionals program, which we created to help students transition to young professionals, strengthen their skills, and develop their engineering network within the IEEE BTS community," said William T. Hayes, president of IEEE BTS and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television. "This partnership demonstrates IEEE BTS' commitment to providing opportunities and support to young professionals entering the field of broadcasting. We're so happy to be a part of an NAB program that so closely aligns with our own goals and outreach efforts related to the industry's newest broadcast engineers."

By enhancing their NAB Show experience through exclusive access to high-level speakers, YOPRO-focused sessions, networking opportunities, private meetings with exhibitors, special giveaways, and more, YOPRO gives young professionals a platform for building a powerful and diverse professional network. The program kicks off with a daylong slate of events on Tuesday, April 19, that includes an exhibit-floor briefing and free professional headshots. The full agenda, as well as registration and application information, is available at www.nabshow.com.

To be eligible for YOPRO, participants must be 21-35 years old, a recent graduate or full-time worker, and a registered NAB Show attendee.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org. More information about IEEE BTS Young Professionals is available at http://bts.ieee.org/educational-programs/bts-young-professionals.html.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

