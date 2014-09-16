IEEE BTS Releases Schedule for 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Sept. 15, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced the final schedule for the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium taking place Oct. 15-17 at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio in San Antonio, Texas. The agenda for this year's event includes tutorials and technical sessions centered on the latest broadcast television and radio technologies. In addition to providing educational discussions, the Symposium presents attendees with an opportunity to network with other broadcast engineers, technology experts, and executives from around the world.

"Taught by some of the most sought after speakers in our industry, the tutorials and technical sessions at this year's event examine the key challenges that broadcasters currently face as well as next-generation technologies and standards designed to resolve them," said Amanda Temple, program specialist at IEEE BTS. "Some of the compelling topics that will be discussed during the Symposium include ATSC 3.0, FCC policy on RF exposure, and an update on U.S. spectrum issues."

The keynote speech at the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will be presented by Tom Silliman, vice president of ERI, on Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m. on "Tower Safety." In addition to the keynote address, attendees will learn about a wide range of innovative technologies through tutorials and technical sessions.

Tutorial topics include:

- "A Discussion on the Evolution of the Broadcast Networking Requirements and the Impact on Plant Architecture," moderated by Guy Bouchard, CBC Technology, on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: John Hudson of Semtech Corporation, Sara Kudrle of Miranda Technologies, Steve Lampen of Belden, Steve Holmes of Tektronix, and Brad Gilmer of Gilmer & Associates, founder of the Joint Task Force on Networked Media.

- "RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations," moderated by Robert Cleveland, independent consultant and retired FCC expert on RF radiation safety, on Oct. 15 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: C-K. Chou of the ICES TC95, Martin Doczkat of the FCC, Robert Weller of the NAB, Ric Tell of the ICES and IEEE, and James Hatfield of Hatfield & Dawson Consulting Engineers.

Technical session topics include:

- "Regulatory Issues," moderated by Tom Silliman of ERI on Oct. 16 at 8:45 a.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Christine Di Lapi of Exelis Inc.; Bill Meintel of Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace; Guy Bouchard of CBC Technology; and Kelly Williams of the NAB.

- "Green Energy for Broadcast," moderated by Roswell Clark of Cox Media Group on Oct. 16 at 10:45 a.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Les Kutasi of Dialight, Tim Anderson of GatesAir, and Benjamin Dawson of Hatfield & Dawson Consulting Engineers.

- "Advanced Radio Transmission Systems," moderated by David Layer of the NAB on Oct. 16 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Pablo Angueir of the University of the Basque Country in Spain, Jian Song of Tsinghua University in Beijing, David Layer of the NAB, and Branimir Vojcic of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

- "Advanced Technology Update for Broadcast Facilities," moderated by Paul Shulins of Greater Media Boston on Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Al Salci of SAS, Gregory Shay of The Telos Alliance, Junius Kim of GatesAir, Tony Peterle of WorldCast Systems, Leif Claesson of Omnia Audio, and Paul Mears of Nielsen.

- "Future Broadcast TV Technology," moderated by Richard Chernock of Triveni Digital on Oct. 17 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Chernock of Triveni Digital, Luke Fay of Sony, Charles Lo of Qualcomm, Madeleine Noland of LG Electronics, and S. Merrill Weiss of Merrill Weiss Group.

A complete schedule of the Symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html. Registration for the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is open and can be accessed via this link.

Additional information about the IEEE BTS and its activities is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.