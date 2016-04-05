IEEE BTS Now Recruiting Sponsors for 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 4, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is now recruiting sponsorships for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 12-14 at the Hartford Marriott Hotel in Hartford, Connecticut. IEEE BTS is offering eight levels of sponsorship for the 2016 symposium, an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

"The 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. Presented by broadcast engineering experts from around the world, content at this level is simply not found at other events; in many cases the original authors of important standards will be on hand to describe their work and answer questions in an intimate setting," said Roswell Clark, director of technical operations at Cox Media Group Tampa and IEEE BTS conference co-chair. "The exceptional technical program, combined with the opportunity to meet with other broadcast engineers from around the U.S. and around the world, makes the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium a perfect forum for sponsors to reach a key market for their products and services. These exclusive opportunities are offered on a first- come, first-served basis, so we're encouraging sponsors to act now to reserve their place."

At all levels, IEEE Broadcast Symposium sponsors will have their logos prominently displayed on the event's website and in the final conference program, as well as in all email and print conference promotions to broadcast-technology industry contacts. In addition to prominent signage at its sponsored session, each sponsor will receive recognition at a general session and promotion on slides prior to each session, as well as acknowledgement in and around the exhibit and registration areas. All sponsors will receive first priority for exclusive sponsorships at the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium.

Top sponsorship opportunities include:

* Thursday or Friday Luncheon, $3,000. As exclusive sponsor for each day, the company will be recognized by presenters during the meal, and its logo will be displayed prominently in the room and the exhibits area. The sponsor will have the opportunity to make a five-minute presentation or equipment demonstration to the luncheon audience.

* Manufacturers' Reception, $950. Sponsors will receive prominent signage at the reception entrance and the opportunity to distribute literature, and they will be acknowledged in the final conference program.

* Bronze, $750. Sponsors will be able to set up any display or promotional items in the exhibit area, just outside the general session, and they will be able to distribute literature during the luncheons.

In addition to these top levels, the IEEE BTS is offering three other sponsorships for a more nominal investment. More information about sponsorship of the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium and a complete description of each sponsorship level is available from Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

