IEEE BTS Nominates Eight Global Industry Luminaries for Service on Administrative Committee

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 5, 2015 -- Reflecting the increasingly global reach of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), the society today announced that eight industry leaders from six different countries have been nominated to serve on the IEEE BTS Administrative Committee. At the same time, the IEEE BTS is urging students and broadcast professionals to become members so they can also cast their votes prior to the Dec. 14 deadline.

Administrative Committee nominees include Pablo Angueira, Christine M. Di Lapi, Konstantin Glasman, Manijeh Khataie, Aderanti Oluwafemi, Rafael Sotelo, Glynn Walden, and Robert Weller. From this slate of candidates, the IEEE BTS membership will elect five members for a three-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2016.

"With this important election, we not only urge our current members to participate and get their votes counted, but we'd also like to welcome new members to the fold so their voices are heard too," said Amanda Temple, program specialist at IEEE BTS. "The international makeup and extremely high caliber of this year's slate of nominees are strong evidence of our society's global impact, as well as its potential to shape broadcasting technology both now and into the future."

Within the TSR Research Group, Pablo Angueira has been involved in several research projects for digital broadcasting. He is co-author of an extensive list of papers in international peer-reviewed journals and has made several contributions to the ITU-R working groups WP6 and WP3. Christine M. Di Lapi has served for almost 20 years with Motorola, specializing in many types of international spectrum management issues including those for mobile multimedia broadcasting and satellite systems. Konstantin Glasman has been head of the television department for 21 years at St. Petersburg University of Film and Television, and he has published over 100 papers in journals and conference proceedings. Manijeh Khataie served for eight years in various technical and project engineering roles with the Microwave Communication Division of Harris, and for the past nine he has worked as director of emerging technology and senior system design engineer for PSQ Technologies.

A broadcast engineer with a prominent radio broadcaster in Nigeria, Aderanti Oluwafemi was responsible for technical integration of the station's three channels, each serving a different audience demographic. Rafael Sotelo has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and technical management of TV stations and cable satellite head-ends in Uruguay, where he currently serves as director of the ICT department in the School of Engineering at the Universidad de Montevideo and is a professor at the Universidad de la República. As senior vice president of engineering for CBS Radio, Glynn Walden is an active industry voice advocating technical improvements, protections of the FCC allocations, rules, and AM improvement, and he is recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAB. Robert Weller serves as vice president for spectrum policy at the NAB, where he is responsible for developing strategies to protect broadcast use of the radio spectrum and speaks for the NAB on matters relating to radio wave propagation, spectrum sharing, allotments and assignments, and other spectrum matters.

Voting for the Administrative Committee election is open to any member of IEEE BTS, and ballots may be cast by paper or electronically. Full bios for the nominees and more information about the IEEE BTS voting process is available to members at https://eballot4.votenet.com/IEEE or by phone at +1 732 562 3904. Additional information about the IEEE BTS, including membership, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

