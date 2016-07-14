IEEE BTS at IBC2016

IBC2016

Sept. 9-13, Amsterdam

IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS)

Stand 8.F51

IEEE BTS President William T. Hayes to Moderate IBC Hub Panel Session, "IBC's Introduction to OTT"

On Friday, Sept. 9, William T. Hayes, IEEE BTS president and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television, will moderate the following IBC2016 Content Everywhere Hub session:

Title: IBC's Introduction to OTT

Scheduled: Friday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. in the Content Everywhere Hub Theater

Description: "Over the top" (OTT) distribution of video online has allowed new entrants to launch new services that aren't bound by the conventions of traditional linear broadcast. However, OTT also opens up new opportunities for broadcasters and independent content creators to reach viewers on their smartphones or tablets and for viewers to catch up at their own convenience.

This session will provide a beginners' guide to OTT and Content Everywhere, focusing on the following topics:

* How content is made available online

* OTT technologies and jargon, such as codecs and encoding, muxing, and streaming players

* Who the different players are, what they do, and how they fit together

* Content security and digital rights management

* Managing rapid technological evolution

* The importance of the user experience

* Who pays what and to whom

Panelists:

* Jaron Viëtor, CTO, DDVTech

* Michael Stattmann, CEO and CTO, castLabs

* George Mikeladze, Qarva

More information about this Hub session is available here.

IEEE BTS Sponsors Content Everywhere Hub Program

IBC's Content Everywhere Hub panel sessions explore the ability to distribute and consume video content online, which is having a dramatic impact on the broadcast and digital media landscape. IEEE BTS is sponsoring the Hub Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 10. The breakfast will be followed by several technical sessions, panel discussions, and demonstrations. The Hub is also a convenient central location for informal meetings and networking. The full Hub schedule can be found here: http://www.ibcce.org/welcome-to-ibc-content-everywhere-europe/ibc-conten...

