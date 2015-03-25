IEEE BTS to Host Tutorial on RF Radiation Safety at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference April 13

"RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations" Will Assemble Top Industry Experts for Three-Hour Session Beginning at 3 p.m.

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 23, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) on April 13, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) will host a tutorial session titled "RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations." Wavepoint Research President Eric R. Wandel along with Robert Cleveland from EMF Consulting, who is also a retired Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expert on RF safety, will co-chair the three-hour session, scheduled for 3 p.m. in room S228 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Our society strives to provide relevant ongoing educational opportunities to our membership and to the broadcast industry," said Wandel. "At the 2015 NAB Show, BTS continues with this tradition of learning by assembling a full lineup of experts to explore several important aspects of RF radiation safety, a topic that affects a very large cross-section of the broadcast industry."

Following introductions by Wandel and Cleveland, C.K. Chou of C-K Chou Consulting and chairman of ICES TC95, will provide an update on the standards of the IEEE International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (ICES). Next up will be Martin Doczkat, technical analysis branch chief for the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology, who will explain the FCC's current policies and recent proposals for adoption of RF standards.

Following Doczkat, Bob Weller, the NAB's V.P. for spectrum policy, will discuss practical considerations such as responsibility at multiple-user sites, colocation considerations, techniques in antenna system design to reduce unwanted RF, and rooftop and tower analysis of RF exposure. The final session will be a presentation on examples of RF exposure problems, including measurement equipment and techniques that take into account operator-induced uncertainty, presented by Doczkat and James Hatfield of Hatfield and Dawson Consulting. The tutorial will wrap up with an interactive Q&A session led by all speakers.

More information about the NAB BEC tutorial "RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations" is available at http://bit.ly/1Al6U1B.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpg