IEEE BTS Extends Educational Program, Launches New IP Video Course

One-Day Session to Be Presented at PBS TechCon on April 11

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 17, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced the launch of a new one-day course, "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers." Taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting, the course will make its debut on April 11, 9am-5pm, at the Vegas PBS studios in Las Vegas in conjunction with the nearby PBS TechCon.

"Delivering video signals over IP networks is rapidly revolutionizing all aspects of the broadcast business, starting with the camera and reaching all the way to viewers' homes and mobile devices. Many new standards, including 4K/UHD and ATSC 3.0, are being built to leverage the tremendous cost and scale advantages of IP technology," Simpson said. "With this new course, we're addressing the needs of engineers, managers, and technicians who need to come up to speed quickly on the wide range of new technologies that will increasingly dominate broadcast facilities and networks during the remainder of this decade and beyond."

"IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" will provide a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities. Simpson will explain the underlying technologies involved and describe practical applications. Students will become familiar with a range of terminology and industry standards, and gain an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery.

Modules to be covered in "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" include IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations. The cost of the course at PBS TechCon is $150.

More information and online registration for "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" is available at http://bts.ieee.org/programs/ip-video-for-broadcast-engineers.html.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Follow IEEE BTS:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudiohttps://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

https://twitter.com/calrecaudiohttps://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltdhttp://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-49...

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpg