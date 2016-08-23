IEEE BTS and AFCCE Announce Creation of Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Aug. 16, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), in cooperation with the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers Scholarship Fund, Inc. (AFCCE-SF), today announced the launch of the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship. Administered by the AFCCE-SF, the new program will award scholarships of up to $10,000 to promising undergraduate or graduate engineering students studying at accredited U.S. universities who are planning to pursue a career in broadcast engineering.

"The new scholarship program is a very fitting memorial to our late colleague Jules Cohen, who was not only an IEEE Fellow and BTS member, but also a long-time member and past president of AFCCE," said Bill Hayes, president, IEEE BTS. "Today's engineering students represent the future of our industry, and these scholarships are only the latest example of the society's commitment to fostering their educations and career development."

"AFCCE has been awarding scholarships for more than 30 years, and there are always more applicants than funds available to support them. Our partnership with IEEE BTS is a tremendous opportunity to fund more scholarships that will help focus students on the technologies and opportunities of broadcasting," said Bob Weller, president of AFCCE.

Beginning in spring 2017, the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship will be awarded up to twice a year in conjunction with the spring and fall academic semesters. Scholarships will be either $5,000 or $10,000 for both undergraduate and graduate students, based on qualifications, financial need, and number of qualified applicants. Applicants must be enrolled in an engineering or related technical curriculum at an accredited U.S. university and demonstrate a good academic record; undergraduates must have junior or senior standing.

Evaluated by an AFCCE scholarship committee including IEEE BTS members, Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship applicants will be ranked based on their explicit interest in broadcast engineering as expressed in a personal statement, their academic record, their financial need, and relevant extracurricular activities. Applications for the spring 2017 semester will be accepted from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2016.

More information about the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship is available at https://afcce.org/scholarships. Additional information about the IEEE BTS is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

# # #

About Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE)

AFCCE was founded in 1948 as a professional association of communications engineers practicing before the FCC. The purpose of the Association is to aid and promote the proper federal administration and regulation of those engineering and technical phases of communications, which are regulated by the FCC. In its primary function, the AFCCE monitors the technical policy of the FCC to ensure that the agency's regulations coincide as closely as possible with sound engineering principles. Connect with AFCCE on Twitter @AFCCE, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

AFCCE SCHOLARSHIP CONTACT: Marshall Cross, P.E., AFCCE Scholarship Chair, Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE). mcross@megawave.com.

(978) 615-7200.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpg

Photo Description: IEEE BTS Logo

Share it on TWitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@IEEEBTSociety and AFCCE-SF Announce Creation of Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund - http://goo.gl/gt3yaa %23IBCShow

Visit IEEE BTS at IBC2016, Stand 8.F51

Follow IEEE BTS:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

Twitter:https://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-49...