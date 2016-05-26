IEEE BTS Adds New Session of 'IP Video for Broadcast Engineers' Course on July 14 at PBS Headquarters

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- May 26, 2016 -- Based on the growing popularity of its "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" course, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has scheduled another session for July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PBS headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia. Only 30 seats are available for the one-day course, taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting and an IEEE BTS Member.

"IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" offers a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities. Students will become familiar with a range of terminology and industry standards and gain an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery. The course is organized into six modules: IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

"We designed this course to provide students with the tools and skills necessary to integrate IP technologies smoothly into workflows and improve the efficiency of their in-house networks," Simpson said. "Engineers and technicians will learn how to design, use, and maintain IP-based video systems that lie at the core of the modern production facility."

"Once again, it's our pleasure to welcome students to PBS headquarters in Crystal City for the latest session of the IEEE BTS IP video course. As IP video delivery continues to transform broadcasting, we all need a solid understanding of the many emerging standards that will impact our facilities and networks as our field continues to see increased integration of IP technologies," said Don Phillips, director, PBS NOC Technical Maintenance. "This course is geared toward engineers, managers, and technicians who want to get up to speed quickly on the wide range of new technologies that will increasingly dominate broadcasting during the remainder of this decade and beyond."

Online registration for "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" is being offered to IEEE BTS members for $150; the price for nonmembers is $175. Class size for the July 14 course is limited to 30 students. More information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/programs/ip-video-for-broadcast-engineers.html.

