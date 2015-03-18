IEEE and SMPTE(R) Partner to Bring Leading Content in Motion Imaging to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library

Groundbreaking Standards and Peer-Reviewed Articles in Motion-Imaging Technology Coming Soon to Leading Online Engineering and Technology Library From IEEE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- March 17, 2015 -- IEEE has announced a partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries. With this partnership, IEEE will host the SMPTE Digital Library within the IEEE Xplore Digital Library.

The SMPTE Digital Library includes the peer-reviewed SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, proceedings from SMPTE conferences, and more than 800 standards documents including recommended practices and engineering guidelines dating back to 1916 -- over 20,000 documents in all.

With nearly 100 years of motion-imaging standards leadership, SMPTE is the innovator of iconic standards for high-quality content, as well as those that are facilitating the transition to an IP-based multiscreen world. This includes many critical industry standards such as the SMPTE Color Bar(C) Television Test Patterns, SMPTE Time Code(C), and SMPTE Timed Text(C). Recent standards defining ultra-high definition (UHD) and high dynamic range (HDR) immersive audio, among others, ensure quality and interoperability for technologies within the communications, media, and entertainment industries.

SMPTE standards, articles, and papers will complement over three million articles from some of the world's most highly cited technical publications currently found in IEEE Xplore. Additionally, through this agreement, SMPTE content will reach a wider audience of more than three million technical professionals who visit IEEE Xplore each month.

"This partnership with SMPTE aligns with the ongoing IEEE goal to enrich our library with even more high-quality, leading-edge content to empower engineers to advance technology for the benefit of humanity," said Sheila Hemami, vice president, IEEE Publication Services and Products.

"SMPTE is pleased to bring our existing community of members and subscribers a greatly enhanced experience within the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, providing a robust, user-friendly platform with powerful search tools and convenient access options to help users discover the information they need when they need it," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE.

Beginning in March, SMPTE will transition responsibility of institutional subscriptions to IEEE, while SMPTE continues to support all SMPTE memberships and individual member subscriptions directly. The IEEE Xplore Digital Library will host the entire SMPTE Digital Library starting in the fourth quarter of 2015. More updates are coming soon from SMPTE.org and IEEE.org.

More information on SMPTE subscriptions for institutions is available at www.ieee.org/smpte-digital-library.

About IEEE

IEEE is a large, global professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

