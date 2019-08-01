IBC2019 Show Preview, Sept. 13-17, Amsterdam, Stand 1.A51

The video market is ever-evolving, and consumer demand for TV Everywhere services, including personalized content and recommendations, is growing rapidly. In parallel, as new forms of video piracy constantly emerge, security requirements remain as critical as ever. To succeed, openness is key. Operators need solutions that are open, flexible, and compatible with other technologies; that can quickly adapt to the evolving TV landscape; keep premium content safe; and address consumers' privacy concerns.

At IBC2019, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end anti-piracy services, as well as its targeted advertising and TV platform solutions, which enable operators to provide a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

Fight Piracy Smarter With VO's New Anti-Piracy Center

The nature of piracy is changing, and operators need to react instantly to security threats, especially when delivering premium video content and live sports events. At IBC2019, VO will demonstrate its new Anti-Piracy Center, a comprehensive set of security services that enable operators to fight piracy from every point of attack ¬by assessing the security, monitoring the threats, identifying the source of piracy, and taking counteractions.

With its Anti-Piracy Center, VO's security experts combat the next era of piracy on behalf of operators: premium content restreaming. From its operating center, VO monitors and prevents pirates from hacking the content distribution chain, starting with the service delivery platform to the end-user device. At IBC2019, attendees will see the complete range of services that the Anti-Piracy Center provides, including device assessment, dynamic watermarking developed in collaboration with b<>com, an intrusion detection system, and password-sharing identification, leveraging the latest advancements in AI and data analytics to fight piracy.

As a managed service, VO's Anti-Piracy Center eliminates the need for operators to invest in complicated technologies or to constantly train security teams.

Deliver a More Compelling TV Experience

VO will showcase its hosted and fully managed TV platform at IBC2019, highlighting how operators can easily personalize content and advertising for VOD services. VO's TVaaS platform allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices with increased cost efficiency and business agility. With this one-stop solution, it's possible to deliver multiscreen services across any network while responding quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges. The solution includes:

• A powerful, feature-rich service-delivery platform with content protection and DRM capabilities.

• The VO secure video player, a multiplatform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience on multiple OTT platforms.

• Off-the-shelf, customizable white-label TV apps.

• Out-of-the-box analytics dashboards for marketing purposes.

• A unique search-analysis tool for optimized content rights acquisition.

• TV-specific customer churn predictive modeling and multifactor analysis.

Bring Relevant Ads to Viewers With an Innovative Approach to Addressable TV

Addressable TV is a huge revenue opportunity for TV channels and operators and can dramatically improve the television experience for users by providing them with relevant ads. At IBC2019, VO will show its end-to-end, targeted TV and video advertising solution in collaboration with its programmatic advertising partner, SMART. During a demo, attendees will see how the solution enables household-level targeting on operator-controlled devices (including in a multicast environment) as well as TV viewership data monetization through integration with the programmatic ad ecosystem.

VO Technologies in Action

At IBC2019, VO will offer several demonstrations showing the company's technologies in action. These include:

• VO's deployment with Orange Spain will be showcased with a hybrid Android STB powering OTT and IPTV offerings. The Orange service is secured by the VO DRM solution and is available on STBs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

• Andorra Telecom is using VO's TV Platform and DRM solutions to securely deliver live and VOD content including advanced services such as live VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, and NPVR to subscribers in multiple places.

Hear VO at IBC2019

VO's Vice President of Product Marketing, Security and Partnership Pierre-Alexandre Bidard will be speaking on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the Google Stand 14.E01. His presentation will address piracy concerns and share security solutions for combating illegal restreaming on operator devices powered by Android TV.

