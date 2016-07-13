IBC2016: Dalet Unleashes the Power of Media Workflow Evolution

Paris, France – July 13, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, will be demonstrating its advanced media management and workflow solutions at the 2016 IBC Show (stand 8.B77), taking place this September at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from September 9 through 13. Attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how enhancements to the Dalet Galaxy, Brio and AmberFin platforms can help them better create, manage and distribute content.

“Putting the right tools and technologies in front of users enables them to better respond to the changing content consumption habits of their respective audiences,” comments Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “Dalet helps customers navigate and respond to these evolving behaviors by implementing future-proof media infrastructures and scalable workflows that support the content production and distribution demands of complex workflows such as News and Sports today, tomorrow and well into the future. Whilst at the same time, important standards like IMF and technologies such as cloud can be fully exploited by customers right now with Dalet Galaxy and AmberFin to simplify program prep and content exchange.”

Tools for Today’s News Workflows

Demonstrating effective solutions for today’s end-to-end news production and distribution workflows, Dalet offers embedded as well as federated tools to plan, collect, research, write, edit and distribute text, audio and video to television, radio, web and social media.

With content and production for all outlets converging and social media becoming the go-to platform for news consumption, content owners must find ways to streamline news production for multi-platform distribution. Enhancements to Dalet Galaxy user interfaces, such as an intuitive social media GUI that looks and acts more like a social media publishing platform, make publishing to social an easy and intuitive newsroom operation, allowing broadcasters to better respond to and manage new consumer habits.

Meeting radio broadcasters’ growing demand for cost-efficient, visual radio workflows, Dalet is showcasing integration with products like NewTek TriCaster and VidiGo multi-camera production systems. Driven by Dalet Galaxy, radio broadcasters can easily incorporate graphics such as lower-thirds and branding to enhance OTT distribution and maximize sponsorship opportunities, respectively, all while maintaining important graphics metadata that make radio assets more valuable.

Simplifying Program Preparation & Mastering

No longer do facilities have to manually create different versions of a program or movie for each individual market. With tools that take advantage of industry standards, Dalet is offering a far simpler process for global distribution of content, and the Dalet Workflow Engine, available both in Dalet Galaxy and Dalet AmberFin platforms, is reinventing the way customers can implement these types of workflows. Both platforms support IMF, an industry format that serves as a model to assist with and enhance program preparation and mastering. Visitors to the stand can see first-hand how the Dalet AmberFin media orchestration platform efficiently bundles media assets into an IMF, which can then be imported by Dalet Galaxy for effortless distribution. Dalet AmberFin can also generate metadata-rich IMF bundles authored with user-focused media-aware tools such as those found in Dalet Galaxy.

Elevating Your Workflow to the Cloud

At IBC2015, Dalet announced Dalet xN, the company’s long-term strategy for the ever-evolving content supply chain. Reimagining the media enterprise, Dalet xN extends and augments cloud and hybrid environments to provide content owners with a truly dynamic and flexible business infrastructure. This year at IBC2016, attendees can experience first-hand brand new Dalet xN marketplace apps that aid in national video exchange and delivery, as well as enterprise-wide cloud-enabled workflows. Also at the Dalet stand will be stock footage distributor Clippn, who will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate the power of applying Dalet xN in a real world scenario.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC2016

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with a Dalet expert during IBC2016.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

