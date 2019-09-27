IBC 2019: Synamedia to show how it helps direct-to-consumer providers win top billing for live and VOD streaming services

London– 3 September, 2019 – At IBC 2019 Synamedia will shine a spotlight on how its offerings help media companies and sports rights holders deliver a new generation of direct-to-consumer (D2C) services centred increasingly around live assets.

Synamedia’s video network technologies, security offerings, and Infinite cloud-based platform are designed to help customers cut through the three major obstacles to delivering premium D2C services: streaming broadcast-quality live programs cost-effectively and at scale; the scourge of streaming piracy; and the desire to build a sustainable, profitable business faster. With live streaming, every second counts. Synamedia’s video network technologies deliver close to broadcast-equivalent latency and quality for live streaming. With its glass-to-glass portfolio, Synamedia is continually refining its technologies to reduce latencies at every stage of the workflow – and meet the industry goal of synchronized latency across broadcast and streamed content.

Synamedia also supports D2C operators’ efforts to control streaming costs. The firm’s Smart Rate Control encoding algorithms minimize bandwidth requirements, while its private CDN platform gives customers the option of reducing, or removing entirely, their dependency on more expensive third-party public CDNs. Synamedia also offers on-premise, public cloud and hybrid deployments to realize the benefits of cloud elasticity while being able to adapt to specific deployment, operational and cost constraints.

Also integral to Synamedia’s D2C offering are market-leading security solutions and services that preserve the value of premium content rights and prevent revenue decimation. These include: the Streaming Piracy Disruption managed service; the world-leading Operational Security (OpSec) service; and Credentials Sharing Insight.

Synamedia’s Infinite platform, which already underpins direct-to-consumer OTT services from major pay-TV customers, provides a frictionless path for D2C providers upgrading first-generation solutions, as well as supporting new market entrants. It allows customers to quickly launch, scale and monetize D2C services cost-effectively across borders, accelerating the time to profitability. Infinite supports advanced cloud-based content aggregation and search and recommendations for a highly personalized user experience. It also allows service providers to operate multiple franchise and brands, making it easy to give each service its own distinct look and feel while benefiting from the economies of scale and operational efficiencies of a single platform.

“The D2C streaming market is in a massive state of flux. Big names are entering the fray, intensifying competition for eyeballs. And premium live streaming services are growing in importance, inevitably attracting the attention of pirates set on stealing these assets. There is also financial pressure to nurture profitable streaming business models that have longevity. At IBC we will showcase how we can help customers build a profitable streaming business that scales effortlessly across borders and devices – and will outlast the competition,” said Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer, Synamedia.

