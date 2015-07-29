IBC 2015: New Dalet Developments Trend Forward to Better Manage the Business of Media and Broadcast

Paris, France – July 29, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, will showcase new media management offerings and workflow advancements at this year’s IBC show, held in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center from September 11th through September 15th on stand 8.b77.

IBC show attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how enhancements to the Dalet Galaxy, Brio and AmberFin platforms can help them better manage and distribute content at http://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-2015.

Thriving in the Ever-Changing Multiplatform World

Designing, automating and monitoring transcode workflows, critical for multiplatform distribution, is now easier with the combination of Dalet AmberFin transcoder and Dalet Workflow Engine. Leveraging the Business Process Model & Notation (BPMN) 2.0-compliant workflow designer, users are able to quickly and easily create complex workflow chains with little or no prior experience. Deployed workflows can be monitored at any level of detail with graphical and textual reporting of workflow instances.

Ensuring content owners can reach their audience in the most efficient way, Dalet Galaxy now publishes directly to social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter. Enhancing the production route to distribution, the new Dalet “Work Order” capability provides the visibility both operators and managers need. Work Orders are imported from a third-party system as an object into the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management platform (MAM); thanks to Dalet Galaxy Work Order updates, users can then view the progress at any point during the project by opening the associated Work Order object. The new Dalet Media Packages feature further simplifies the ability to manage complex assets across the enterprise. At a glance, Dalet users can see all of the elements associated with a specific complex asset, in preparation for multi-platform delivery for example, including the relationships between assets, visually mapped out.

Raising the Bar on Collaborative Workflows

Topping the list of new collaborative offerings shown at IBC is deeper integration between Adobe Premiere Pro and the Dalet Brio and Dalet Galaxy platforms. Via the Adobe Panel, Dalet Brio operators can start, stop, monitor, quality check and ingest directly from the Adobe Premiere Pro interface.

The newly redesigned chat and messaging module provides Dalet Galaxy, Dalet WebSpace and the Dalet On-the-Go mobile application a unified, modern chat interface with support for persistent chats, group chats, messaging offline users and much more.

In Step with the Latest Formats and Hardware

The consolidation of business in the broadcast industry has left a gap in the skills required to handle complex file-based caption and subtitle workflows. Dalet is filling that gap with a standards-based cross-platform strategy for the handling of captioning workflow across its three platforms – Dalet Galaxy, Dalet Brio and Dalet AmberFin. With the ability to read and write standards-constrained TTML, caption and subtitle data is searchable and editable inside the Dalet Galaxy MAM. Dalet AmberFin extracts and inserts subtitle and caption data to and from standard subtitle and caption transport, while Dalet Brio is able to capture caption- and subtitle-containing ancillary data packets to disk and play them back.

Extending existing UHD capabilities, Dalet AmberFin now supports high-quality up- and down-conversion to and from UHD to HD/SD in the scalable and fault-tolerant transcoder for a range of formats, as well as playback to the desktop or 4k monitoring. Dalet Brio brings UHD into the fold with support for ingest and playback via its client applications Media Navigator, Remote Recorder/Player and Multicamera Manager.

Support for Matrox XMIO3 and LE4 hardware keep Dalet Brio systems in step with the latest technology releases, while support for the new HP servers DL380 G9 and Windows Server 2012 R12 expand options for migrating forward.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC 2015

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with a Dalet expert during IBC 2015.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####

(Top) Dalet AmberFin Workflow Engine, (Bottom) Dalet Media Packages