Hong Kong Exhibits Top Innovators at CES 2020

Las Vegas, NV – Electronics innovation will be on vibrant display in the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s (HKTDC) 43rd annual Hong Kong Pavilion at CES, featuring 47 companies in bold and exciting exhibits that showcase why electronics is the number one export for the world city.

Strategically located in the heart of Asia, within a five-hour flight to half of the world's population, Hong Kong has long been a hotbed of entrepreneurship. The city boasts the fifth-fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world and was the world's #1 IPO center in 2019. It's strong global financial hub, coupled with the city's supportive regulatory structures, low taxes, attract top investments to help fuel new and long-term development.

Today, more than 3,100 start-ups call Hong Kong home, a 21% increase from 2018. Co-organized with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP)

20 of these start-ups will be exhibiting in Eureka Park, including 6 winners from the Start-up Express – a development program launched by HKTDC to assist Hong Kong start-ups in building networks, marketing their business and enhancing brand awareness globally. There are also two winners from IPHatch Hong Kong – an open-innovation competition to bring business concepts to fruition by commercializing the intellectual property and technology portfolios from renowned multinational corporations.

As a key international sourcing hub, 27 Hong Kong innovators will also be featured in the Design and Source to supply the needs of global buyers who attend CES this week.

Exhibitors representing a broad spectrum of applications will be on display, including:

1. Artificial Intelligence: Jedies Advance Tech, Veztan

2. Wellness/Wellbeing: CYC Motor, Contact Beverage

3. Lifestyle: Knitwarm, Maxconcept

4. Wearables and Medical/Healthcare: Taison Digital, MedEXO, Incus

5. Eco/ Smart Home: AIRXED, Hi-Cooler, Epro

6. Smart City: RaSpect, , Affluent Growth & Innovation Tech

7. IoT & Sensors: R-Guardian, Prodigy, Meridian Innovation

8. Lighting: LiPhy, Rayson

9. Safety & Security: GL Technologies, KiLax

10. R&D: NAMI, Innoplay

11. AR/VR: PPK, Kazoo

12. 3D: PlusD,

13. E-commerce: LinkedMarts

14. Electro/Acoustic: Innovation Technology, Kan Tsang, Chiba, Shiba

15. Testing & Certification: ECTest, STC

As the world’s freest economy for the past 25 years, and ranked as the world’s third best and easiest place for business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2020, Hong Kong presents an ideal opportunity and platform for companies seeking to enter the fast-growing Asian market. Electronics products are currently Hong Kong's biggest export, accounting for over 68% of Hong Kong's total exports in 2018 and supplying global demand for high-tech products including telecommunications equipment, semiconductors and computer items, etc.

For more about HKTDC, please visit www.hktdc.com and for registration details for CES, please visit www.ces.tech.

To learn more about the 47 Hong Kong companies exhibiting at CES, click here.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.