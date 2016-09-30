Hollywood Professional Association Unveils HPA Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Professional Association® (HPA) this week announced the nominees for its 2016 HPA Awards. Considered the standard-bearer for excellence and innovation in an industry embracing an expanding array of groundbreaking technologies and creativity, the HPA Awards honor creative achievement and artistic excellence.

Launched in 2005, the HPA Awards recognize outstanding achievement in editing, sound, visual effects and color grading for work in television, commercials, and feature films. The winners of the 11th Annual HPA Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on 17 November 2016 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The 2016 HPA Award nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

"Carol"

John Dowdell // Goldcrest Post Productions Ltd

"The Revenant"

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor Production Services

"Brooklyn"

Asa Shoul // Molinare



"The Martian"

Stephen Nakamura // Company 3

"The Jungle Book"

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor Production Services

Outstanding Color Grading - Television

"Vinyl - E.A.B"

Steven Bodner // Deluxe/Encore NY

"Fargo - The Myth of Sysiphus"

Mark Kueper // Technicolor

"Outlander - Faith"

Steven Porter // MTI Film

"Gotham - By Fire"

Paul Westerbeck // Encore Hollywood

"Show Me A Hero - Part 1"

Sam Daley // Technicolor PostWorks NY

Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

Fallout 4 - "The Wanderer"

Siggy Ferstl / Company 3

Toyota Prius - "Poncho"

Sofie Borup // Company 3

Nascar - "Team"

Lez Rudge // Nice Shoes

Audi R8 - "Commander"

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

Apple Music - "History of Sound"

Gregory Reese // The Mill

Pennzoil - "Joyride Circuit"

Dave Hussey // Company 3

Hennessy - "Odyssey"

Tom Poole // Company 3

Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

"The Martian"

Pietro Scalia, ACE

"The Revenant"

Stephen Mirrione, ACE

"The Big Short"

Hank Corwin, ACE



"Sicario"

Joe Walker, ACE

"Spotlight"

Tom McArdle, ACE

Outstanding Editing - Television

"Body Team 12"

David Darg // RYOT Films

"Underground - The Macon 7"

Zack Arnold, Ian Tan // Sony Pictures Television

"Vinyl - Pilot"

David Tedeschi

"Roots - Night One"

Martin Nicholson, ACE, Greg Babor

"Game of Thrones - Battle of the Bastards"

Tim Porter, ACE



Outstanding Editing - Commercial

Wilson - "Nothing Without It"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Nespresso - "Training Day"

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Edit

Saucony - "Be A Seeker"

Lenny Mesina // Therapy Studios

Samsung - "Teresa"

Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios

Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

"Room"

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Ken Galvin // Ardmore Sound

"Eye In The Sky"

Craig Mann, Adam Jenkins, Bill R. Dean, Chase Keehn // Technicolor Creative Services

"Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Scott Hecker // Formosa Group

Chris Jenkins, Michael Keller // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

"Zootopia"

David Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS, Addison Teague // Walt Disney Company

"Sicario"

Alan Murray, Tom Ozanich, John Reitz // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Outstanding Sound - Television

"Outlander - Prestonpans"

Nello Torri, Alan Decker // NBCUniversal Post Sound

"Game of Thrones - Battle of the Bastards"

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Paula Fairfield, Mathew Waters, CAS, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Bradley C. Katona, Paul Bercovitch // Formosa Group

"Preacher - See"

Richard Yawn, Mark Linden, Tara Paul // Sony Sound

"Marco Polo - One Hundred Eyes"

David Paterson, Roberto Fernandez, Alexa Zimmerman, Glenfield Payne, Rachel Chancey // Harbor Picture Company

"House of Cards - Chapter 45"

Jeremy Molod, Ren Klyce, Nathan Nance, Scott R. Lewis, Jonathan Stevens // Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Sound - Commercial

Sainsbury's - "Mog's Christmas Calamity"

Anthony Moore, Neil Johnson // Factory



Save the Children UK - "Still The Most Shocking Second A Day"

Jon Clarke // Factory

Wilson - "Nothing Without It"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Honda - "Paper"

Phil Bolland // Factory

Honda - "Ignition"

Anthony Moore // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Jay Cooper, Yanick Dusseault, Rick Hankins, Carlos Munoz, Polly Ing // Industrial Light & Magic

"The Jungle Book"

Robert Legato, Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez, Charley Henley // MPC

Keith Miller // Weta Digital

"Captain America: Civil War"

Russell Earl, Steve Rawlins, Francois Lambert, Pat Conran, Rhys Claringbull // Industrial Light & Magic

"The Martian"

Chris Lawrence, Neil Weatherley, Bronwyn Edwards, Dale Newton // Framestore

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

Pablo Helman, Robert Weaver, Kevin Martel, Shawn Kelly, Nelson Sepulveda // Industrial Light & Magic

Outstanding Visual Effects - Television

"Supergirl - Pilot"

Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Gevork Babityan, Elaina Scott, Art Sayan // Encore VFX

"Ripper Street - The Strangers' Home"

Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, Denny Cahill, John O'Connell // Screen Scene

"Black Sails - XXI"

Erik Henry // Starz

Matt Dougan // Digital Domain

Martin Ogren, Jens Tenland, Nicklas Andersson // ILP

"The Flash - Guerilla Warfare"

Armen V. Kevorkian, Thomas J. Conners, Andranik Taranyan, Gevork Babityan, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

"Game of Thrones - Battle of the Bastards"

Joe Bauer, Eric Carney // Fire & Blood Productions

Derek Spears // Rhythm & Hues Studios

Glenn Melenhorst // Iloura

Matthew Rouleau // Rodeo FX

Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial

Sainsbury's - "Mog's Christmas Calamity"

Ben Cronin, Grant Walker, Rafael Camacho // Framestore

Microsoft Xbox - "Halo 5: The Hunt Begins"

Ben Walsh, Ian Holland, Brian Delmonico, Brian Burke // Method Studios

AT&T - "Power of &"

James Dick, Corrina Wilson, Euna Kho, Callum McKeveny // Framestore

Kohler - "Never Too Next"

Andy Boyd, Jake Montgomery, Zachary DiMaria, David Hernandez // JAMM

Gatorade - "Sports Fuel"

JD Yepes, Richard Shallcross // Framestore

Recipients of a number of special awards have been previously announced by the HPA. Herb Dow, ACE, will be honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award. Michelle Munson, CEO of Aspera, will receive The Charles S. Swartz Award, and The Mill BLACKBIRD has been tapped to receive the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. Winners of the coveted Engineering Excellence Award include Aspera, Grass Valley, RealD and SGO. Grass Valley and Canon USA received Honorable Mention in the Engineering Excellence category.

