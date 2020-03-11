Hitomi to host live demos showcasing their capabilities for near instant lip-sync alignment of mics and cameras at NAB.

NAB 2020, April 19 - 22, Booth SL5121 – Hitomi Broadcast, manufacturer of MatchBox, the industry’s leading audio video alignment toolbox, and the new MatchBox Glass app for near instant lip-sync alignment of mics and cameras, will be running live demos on its stand at NAB this year to showcase their capabilities for live broadcast.



MatchBox is already used by broadcasters worldwide to ensure the timing of live sports, news and events and now, when teamed with the use of the free iOS App, Matchbox Glass, it enables quick and reliable camera line-up into truck, remote production facility or in newsgathering applications. To use, an iPhone or iPad is simply held up in shot running the Glass App. This allows the MatchBox analyser to instantly verify camera and mic timing alignment. Glass reduces a time consuming and error-prone process to a matter of seconds.



The MatchBox Analyser tool is typically situated in a master control room, studio or OB vehicle. It looks and listens for the specific Hitomi video and audio signatures produced by the hardware MatchBox Generator or MatchBox Glass App. The measurement performed by the analyser is very fast - just a few seconds - and highly effective, vastly speeding up the process and ultimately helping to eliminate the headaches and frustrations of last-minute lip-sync issues.



Hitomi Broadcast Director Russell Johnson said, “Synchronisation is often one of the last items on a field production checklist and can happen right up to going live or on-air. Often, it can be discovered too late that there are sync issues, which can be costly and, at the very least, embarrassing to resolve at the last second.”



Complete with an intuitive identing feature, rapid measurement of lip sync, audio coherence, audio levels, phase inversions and video timing, MatchBox is also a 4K test pattern generator.



Johnson added, “We're going to have lots of live demonstrations on our stand at NAB so it’s well worth visiting us there! We'll be showing the MatchBox as it's used in a production facility. Plus our roving reporter will be doing a piece to camera. The lip-sync will deliberately be out and we'll use our Glass app to measure the latency errors and then correct it on demand and you'll be able to see right before your very eyes how the correction factors produce the perfect lip-sync timing. After all, seeing is believing!”

###



About Hitomi

Hitomi is a professional television broadcast equipment manufacturer located in the UK. Specialising in streamlining the line-up process of lip synchronisation, coherence and channel identification, it is dedicated to helping customers achieve exceptional broadcasts. Hitomi technology is integrated into numerous systems worldwide and has been used for a multitude of high-profile events and productions. It's flagship product 'MatchBox' solves lip-sync, coherence, line identification and audio level monitoring problems. Hitomi's engineering team has many decades of experience in professional broadcast manufacture, developing world-leading products to exacting standards. For more information, visit www.hitomi-broadcast.tv



Company Contact:

Anna Hurd

enquiries@hitomi-broadcast.tv

+44 (0)1753 208803



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171

