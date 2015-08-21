HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED SEASON TWO PREMIERE OF ‘FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES’ NOW AVAILABLE ON DEMAND TO COMCAST’S XFINITY TV, DISH AND TIME WARNER CABLE SUBSCRIBERS

Austin, TX (August 21, 2015) -- It was announced today that fans of El Rey Network and Miramax's supernatural crime saga, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” will be able to preview the first episode of the sophomore season on select distributors’ VOD platforms in advance of the linear debut set for Tuesday, August 25th at 9:00 pm ET on El Rey Network. Beginning today, the action-packed season two premiere of the horror/crime drama will be available to subscribers of Comcast's Xfinity TV, Dish and Time Warner Cable as well as other MVPDs. The first season, in its entirety, as well as behind the scenes content highlighting the cast, costume design, hair and makeup, stunts, special effects and an interview with Robert Rodriguez (who directs the season 2 premiere and finale) will also be available on demand.

"I am excited that our distribution partners are on board to present the premiere episode from season two of 'From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series' ahead of its debut on El Rey Network,” remarked Robert Rodriguez, El Rey Network's founder and chairman and creator of the 1995 cult-classic film of the same name. “The first season we followed the storyline of the movie-but in season two, all bets are off. I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy the ride.”

Returning cast members D.J. Cotrona (Dear John, G.I. Joe: Retaliation); Zane Holtz (Wind Walkers, Holes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower); Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera, “Sons of Anarchy”); Eiza González (True Love); Wilmer Valderrama (“That ‘70s Show,” To Whom It May Concern); Madison Davenport (“Noah,” “Shameless”); Brandon Soo Hoo (Tropic Thunder, Ender’s Game, Incredible Crew) and guest star Jake Busey (Motorcycle Gang, Contract) are joined in the show's sophomore season by Danny Trejo (Machete, Machete Kills) as “The Regulator;” Esai Morales (“Criminal Minds,” “NYPD Blue”) as “Lord Amancio Malvado;” Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “Justified,” “Texas Rising”) as “Uncle Eddie Cruickshank” and Briana Evigan (Step Up 2) as “Sonja Lam”.

Called “radically different” and “a fascinating ride” by The Associated Press, season one of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” centered on bank robber Seth Gecko and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard “Richie” Gecko, who were on the run to Mexico when they encountered former pastor Jacob Fuller and his family, and took them hostage. Using the family RV to cross the border, chaos ensued when the group detoured to the Titty Twister, a strip club populated by culebras, snake-like ancient creatures who survive by drinking human blood. They were forced to fight until dawn in order to get out alive.

In Season Two, the show travels between Mexico and the edgy, tricked-out Texas of Robert Rodriguez. It also deepens and complicates the core relationships between the characters, while adding new faces and new dynamics. Our characters are all living in very separate worlds –Santánico and Richie are outside Houston, doing their best Bonnie and Clyde; Seth and Kate are scraping by South of the Border; and Freddie Gonzalez is protecting his wife and young daughter in the suburbs. Carlos Madrigal and Scott Fuller emerge from the Titty Twister, changed men. They will all come together once again – this time facing off against an even bigger threat.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is a Miramax production in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures, and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, showrunner Carlos Coto, writer Diego Gutierrez, FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, and Miramax’s Zanne Devine and Daniel Pipski.

Miramax is distributing “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” internationally in all territories.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone. El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" which returns for a second season in summer 2015, the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network's lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

To find El Rey Network in your area please check out the channel finder at http://bit.ly/ElReyChannelfinder

About FactoryMade Ventures

FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. FactoryMade ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and Univision Communications and the Lucha Underground sports wrestling league with Mark Burnett and Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA. In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro’s film and TV businesses (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network), and developed retail’s first digital gaming and e-commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).

About Miramax®Miramax® is a global film and television studio best known for its highly acclaimed, original content. The studio’s new projects include both film and TV, among them the critically acclaimed Mr.

Holmes, directed by Academy Award® winner Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, Kinsey) and starring

Academy Award® nominees Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings film franchise, X-Men film franchise) and Laura Linney (Kinsey, You Can Count on Me, The Savages), which Miramax® released in the U.S. on July 17, 2015 with Roadside Attractions; the Kevin Hart comedy hit The Wedding Ringer, which Miramax® released in January 2015 together with Sony’s Screen Gems; and The 9th Life of Louis Drax, currently in post-production, and starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, “The Fall”), Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” Need for Speed, Triple Nine) and Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold, The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Building on its unparalleled library of characters and groundbreaking storylines, Miramax® is also currently developing new television series alongside industry luminaries, with projects that include Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” now heading into its second season.

Collectively, the library of more than 700 motion pictures has received 282 Academy Award®

nominations and 68 Oscars® with four Best Picture awards, and includes such celebrated independent films as Pulp Fiction, No Country for Old Men and City Of God – as well as scores of commercial hits such as Chicago, Good Will Hunting and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Since the purchase of Miramax® in 2010 by Qatar Holding, together with the investor group led by Miramax® Chairman Thomas J. Barrack, Jr.’s Colony Capital, the studio’s world-class global distribution team has successfully brought this renowned collection to existing and emerging platforms in nearly every country in the world.

