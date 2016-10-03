HD Protek accelerates audio workflow in OB van with upgrade to Calrec Audio's Summa console

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 3 October 2016 -- Turkish OB company HD Protek has installed a Calrec Summa audio console as part of an upgrade to its HDP 04 outside broadcast (OB) unit. The installation marks the first Summa in the Turkish OB market.

"We have a busy and dynamic production schedule, and the Summa saves our sound engineer a lot of time and effort," said Yucel Ozacar, general manager of HD Protek. "The Summa is flexible, reliable, and easy to operate, and its powerful features streamline the audio workflow.

"Knowing that we can easily track the signal and that the console will work without question is a big comfort to us. Also, the Summa adds a powerful new audio-mixing option to our fleet, so we can handle more complex shows more easily.

"The Summa makes it possible to configure the meters to whatever we want; we can put every track output, aux output, main, or loudness meter on the screens, in any layout, in order to follow the signal visually as it flows through the system."

HDP 04 was upgraded by systems integrator Teratek, and its first live broadcast was "The Voice Turkey." Especially useful to HD Protek is not having to identify I/O boxes before patching a signal on an empty fader. Using port lists, it is possible to group I/O ports logically, a feature that accelerates the workflow. The flexibility of the Hydra2 matrix system and the simplicity of operation make it easy for the sound engineer to reconfigure the console from one show to another, which happens daily with HD Protek's full schedule and variety of events.

"We have enjoyed a productive relationship with HD Protek and are pleased that they are the first OB operator in Turkey to use a Summa," said Anthony Harrison, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "The Summa is a broadcast-grade console that is well-suited to the space, weight, and power limitations of an OB van."

Information about Calrec and its products is available at calrec.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Summa2.jpg

Photo Caption: An operator at HD Protek works on the Calrec Summa audio console.

