Having Recently Reached 60 Million Homes, Kabillion Launches “Kabillion en Español”, a Spanish-Language App on the Roku Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA – August 7, 2017– Having recently surpassed the 60 million home mark, David Di Lorenzo, President of Kabillion®, announced today that Kabillion, the only independently owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids Free On Demand networks in the U.S., has recently launched its first Spanish-language app, Kabillion en Español, on the Roku platform. The app is a children’s learning and entertainment channel in Spanish, featuring many of Kabillion’s top animated titles, including the popular Dive Olly Dive, The DaVincibles and ToddWorld. Kabillion en Español is now available in North America and Mexico on Roku.

“Reaching the large Hispanic community in the U.S. is the next phase for us at Kabillion as we look to increase our audience,” stated Di Lorenzo. “Now with Kabillion en Español on the Roku platform, the premiere streaming service for TV, we are able to extend our reach and offer our great selection of children’s programming to a new viewing audience.”

About Kabillion

Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™!, a subsidiary of US based Splash Entertainment, is a ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On Demand TV Networks, reaching over 60 million US households and available on Comcast, Time Warner & Charter, among others. Kabillion is an ad supported network with pre-roll ads geared to kids and their families offering advertisers benefits such as increased ad durations, longer campaign flights, interstitials, and now dynamic ad insertion through their partnership with Canoe in a 24/7 On Demand Network. Kabillion’s reach extends across their multiple platforms, including Kabillion, Kabillion Girls Rule!, and the Kabillion YouTube channel which operates in direct partnership with YouTube. The company has also launched Kabillion Jr., an SVOD mobile app, available on iOS, allowing parents the ability to stream their child’s favorite preschool shows. For additional information please visit http://www.kabillion.com.





About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all media. The company’s library (over 600 half hours) contains content airing in more than 180 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch®, as well as their first animated family feature film Norm of the North®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the next three 45 minute specials in the Alpha and Omega franchise and two 45 minute specials based on the Norm of the North feature film. As a production company hired by major studios, Splash is currently working on Mariah Carey’s 1st feature length animated motion picture All I Want for Christmas is You™ and has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets®, Clifford The Big Red Dog™ and He-Man Masters of the Universe™. For additional information please visit http://www.splashentertainment.com.