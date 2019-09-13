Harmonic's VOS Cloud-Native Platform Adds Live Video Delivery Optimization

Visit Harmonic at IBC2019, Stand 1.B20

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 12, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a groundbreaking new delivery capability for its VOS® cloud-native offerings that provides telco, cable and mobile operators with real-time scalability for mission-critical, high-demand live video streaming services. This exciting new capability has successfully been deployed by a leading mobile network operator to deliver live sports content utilizing a multi-CDN approach with Harmonic's CDN partners.

Operated as a fully managed service, this expanded video delivery functionality utilizes a single control platform and a multi-tiered, multi-CDN approach leveraging established partnerships with third-party CDNs and video delivery nodes deployed by Harmonic. With no upfront investment, this unique SaaS offering enables operators to achieve unparalleled scale, decrease costs, and improve quality-of-experience for live video streaming and on-demand content.

"The biggest challenge with live video streaming is being able to handle the unexpected peaks in viewership, especially during premium events," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, Video Business, at Harmonic. "This new access network capability for our VOS offerings provides operators with the ultimate trifecta for live premium-quality video streaming: immediate scalability, critical reliability and smart, flexible pricing models. It's essentially an insurance policy for live video delivery and an exclusive capability not achievable with other business-as-usual solutions."

Using this groundbreaking new extension of Harmonic's VOS offerings, operators can reliably deliver exceptional-quality video streaming experiences. By optimally leveraging multiple delivery paths, Harmonic's new capability gives operators the power and the confidence to scale rapidly while economically supporting the quality demands of premium live video streaming.

Harmonic will showcase its innovative video SaaS and software solutions for OTT and next-gen TV delivery at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam at Stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

